Organic Yogurt Market Overview 2024-2032: Estimated Market Size, Major Drivers and Lucrative Segments – By The Business Research Company

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — Organic yogurt has emerged as a popular superfood, offering a plethora of health benefits to consumers worldwide. Rich in fats, proteins, vitamins, and minerals, organic yogurt is considered a nutritional powerhouse, contributing to a healthy metabolism, blood pressure, and triglyceride levels. Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global organic yogurt market sheds light on key insights, trends, and growth drivers shaping the industry landscape.

@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=33146

Key Players and Market Developments

The extensive market research report on organic yogurt includes analysis on various key players operating in the yogurt industry. Details such as company overview, key financial aspects such as market share and valuation, product portfolio, new product innovations, development in manufacturing techniques, a complete SWOT analysis, geographical reach, etc., of the key players has been covered in this section. The in-depth research report has profiled major players such as Aurora Organic Dairy, Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Inc., Wallaby Yogurt Company, Inc., Horizon Organic Holding Corp., Kroger Co., Purity Foods, Inc., Safeway Inc., Stonyfield Farm, Inc., Whole Foods Market Inc., and BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Stellar Growth Forecast:

According to the report, the global organic yogurt market is poised for significant expansion, with a projected stellar Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) expected to propel the market to a valuation of approximately US$ 15.5 billion by the end of 2022. This exponential growth trajectory underscores the increasing demand and consumer preference for organic yogurt products.

Distribution Dynamics:

Specialty stores have emerged as a preferred distribution channel for organic yogurt, witnessing substantial traction and dominance in market share. The report highlights the remarkable performance of specialty stores, projecting a noteworthy valuation exceeding US$ 4 billion by the end of 2022. Additionally, modern trade channels are gaining momentum, further augmenting the distribution landscape for organic yogurt products.

Consumer Preference for Spoonable Yogurt:

Spoonable yogurt reigns supreme in the organic yogurt market, garnering significant consumer preference due to its convenience and ease of consumption. The spoonable yogurt segment is expected to exhibit robust growth, reflecting a notable CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period. This surge in demand underscores the widespread popularity and scalability of spoonable yogurt products.

Health and Wellness Trends Driving Market Growth:

The global shift towards organic and health-conscious dietary preferences is a key driver fueling the growth of the organic yogurt market. Consumers are increasingly inclined towards organic foods, drawn by their authenticity, nutritional composition, and superior quality. Organic yogurt, with its lower fat content and lactose-free composition, appeals to individuals with lactose intolerance and vegan dietary preferences.

| – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=33146<ype=S

Immunity-Boosting Properties Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic:

Despite the minimal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the food and beverage industry, organic yogurt has emerged as a favored choice due to its perceived immunity-boosting properties. With immunity playing a crucial role in combating COVID-19, consumers are turning to organic yogurt as a proactive measure to bolster their immune systems. This surge in demand amidst the pandemic has further propelled the growth of the organic yogurt market, underscoring its resilience and relevance in challenging times.

About Us Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453