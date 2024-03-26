Soy Protein Concentrate Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis for 2019-2029

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — In the dynamic landscape of the food and beverage industry, innovation is key to meeting consumer demands for new flavors and healthier ingredients. One such innovation gaining traction is soy protein concentrate, which aligns with the preferences of consumers seeking a healthier lifestyle. According to a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the soy protein concentrate market is poised for significant growth, driven by factors such as the popularity of protein-rich diets, the rise of veganism and vegetarianism, and the demand for quality animal feed.

Key Players and Market Developments

• Archer Daniels Midland

• Cargill Inc.

• Wirmal International

• Batory Foods

• Nordic Soy Oy

• Nutra Food Ingredients LLC

• Food Chem International Corporation

• Gremount International Company Limited

• Euroduna Food Ingredients

• CHS Inc.

A Growing Market Outlook:

TMR’s report forecasts that the soy protein concentrate market will experience an average Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 5% during the period of 2019-2029. This growth trajectory is attributed to the increasing adoption of protein-rich diets, influenced by trends like the ‘Paleo diet’ and the growing popularity of plant-based protein sources among consumers worldwide.

Diversification into Animal Feeds:

While soy protein concentrate has traditionally catered to human protein needs, its scope is expanding into animal feeds, particularly in aquaculture and livestock farming. Aquaculture producers are investing in soy protein concentrate-based feeds to enhance yield and reduce dependence on fishmeal. Similarly, livestock farmers are incorporating soy protein concentrate into animal feeds to capitalize on its health benefits, driving revenue growth in the soy protein concentrate market.

Nutritional Superiority and Versatility:

Consumers, especially in developed countries, are increasingly turning to animal-free protein sources, positioning soy protein concentrate as a favored option. Its use in bakery & confectionery and meat processing industries, particularly in dried form, enhances food texture and extends shelf life. Additionally, soy protein concentrate serves as an emulsifier, texturant, and nutritional additive, catering to diverse food applications and consumer preferences.

Health-Conscious Consumer Trends:

The rise of health-conscious consumers, coupled with awareness of preventive healthcare, is propelling demand for soy protein concentrate. Gym-goers, bodybuilders, and individuals seeking vegetarian and vegan protein alternatives are driving the adoption of soy protein isolate, which offers essential amino acids and nutritional benefits. Moreover, soy protein concentrate’s rich fiber, iron, calcium, and vitamin content position it as a viable alternative to animal protein, appealing to a wide range of dietary preferences.

Regional Dynamics and Market Expansion:

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) emerges as the largest market for soy protein concentrate, driven by the demand for clean label products and growing awareness of plant-based nutrition. In Europe and North America, the market is fueled by increasing consumer interest in healthy food products and the application of soy protein concentrate in meat processing.

