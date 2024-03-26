Bovine Colostrum Market Key Drivers, Market Research, and Insights for the US$ 4.3 Bn Market 2019-2027

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — The market for bovine colostrum is witnessing a significant surge, driven by growing consumer awareness of its health benefits and recent FDA approval as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS). Companies like PanTheryx in the U.S. are capitalizing on this trend, leading to projections of reaching approximately US$ 4.3 billion in revenue by 2027. This article explores the key factors behind the market’s growth and the incremental opportunities it presents.

Growing Consumer Awareness Driving Demand:

Consumers are increasingly recognizing the immunity-boosting properties and health benefits of bovine colostrum, leading to its incorporation into functional foods, beverages, and nutrition bars. Functional foods, in particular, are expected to lead the market, with companies expanding production capacities to introduce bovine colostrum into a wider range of products.

Expanding Opportunities in Dietary Supplements and Infant Formula:

Bovine colostrum supplements are gaining traction for their potential in treating various ailments, leading manufacturers to ramp up production capacities in this segment. Additionally, the infant formula market presents significant opportunities, especially for extremely preterm infants who may require supplementation due to insufficient maternal milk. Healthcare providers are recommending bovine colostrum to enhance enteral protein intake without adverse effects.

Comparison with Human Colostrum:

While human colostrum is crucial for infant brain development and intestinal health, bovine colostrum is being increasingly recognized for its benefits in supporting preterm infants and adults. Manufacturers are targeting necessary applications to support the well-being of both populations, acknowledging the unique advantages of each type of colostrum.

Strategic Alliances Driving Innovation:

Companies in the bovine colostrum market are forming strategic alliances to innovate in colostrum-based therapies. Collaborations between biotechnology and dairy companies, such as APS Bio Group and VitaDairy, are paving the way for the exclusive production and supply of bovine colostrum ingredients. These alliances aim not only to improve individual health but also to promote public health, particularly in emerging economies where the market is thriving.

