Chelated Minerals Market Forecast 2021-2031 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — In the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic, the demand for dietary supplements containing chelated minerals has witnessed a significant surge. With health risks at the forefront of public concern, consumers are increasingly turning to chelated minerals to bolster their immunity and enhance their digestion. The inadequate intake of essential nutrients like iron, zinc, B12, and calcium can lead to various health issues, making chelated minerals an attractive option due to their enhanced absorption properties and optimal bioavailability.

@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=48078

Key Players and Market Developments

Key players of Chelated Minerals Market are Zinpro Corp, Maru Chem Industries, Glanbia PLC, Balchem Inc, Virbac, LMF Feeds Inc, Cargill Inc, Alltech, Kemin Industries Inc, BASF SE, Nutreco, NOW Foods, Novus International Inc, Bluestar Adisseo Co Ltd, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Phoenix Nutrition, Archer Daniel Midland Company, Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC), Lehmann&Voss&Co, Prathista Industries Limited

Meeting the Demand for Immunity-Boosting Supplements:

Chelated minerals, formulated by binding with amino acids for better absorption, are becoming increasingly popular as dietary supplements to address immunity concerns during the COVID-19 outbreak. Manufacturers are ramping up production to meet the growing demand from health-conscious consumers seeking ways to fortify their immune systems. The pandemic has underscored the importance of maintaining optimal health, driving individuals to explore supplements that can support their overall well-being.

Catering to the Rise of Veganism and Health Consciousness:

The global trend towards veganism has also contributed to the growth of the chelated minerals market. As more individuals adopt plant-based diets, there is a heightened need for supplements to compensate for potential mineral deficiencies. Vegan or plant-based diets often lack essential nutrients like vitamin B12, vitamin D, iron, and zinc, making chelated minerals a valuable resource for maintaining nutritional balance. Additionally, increasing health consciousness and a willingness to invest in supplements further propel the demand for chelated minerals among consumers worldwide.

Addressing Lifestyle-Related Nutritional Deficiencies:

Unhealthy lifestyle choices, including the consumption of packaged foods, smoking, and irregular sleep patterns, have led to a rise in nutritional deficiencies among consumers. Chelated minerals offer a solution by providing an absorbable form of active minerals that can enhance immunity, digestion, and overall health. These minerals play a crucial role in maintaining bodily functions, supporting muscle and bone health, and strengthening the body’s defense mechanisms. As a result, there is a growing recognition of the importance of incorporating chelated minerals into daily dietary regimens.

Expanding Applications in Animal Feed:

Beyond human consumption, chelated minerals are increasingly being utilized in animal nutrition, particularly in poultry, ruminant, and aquaculture industries. Organic chelates are preferred for their enhanced bioavailability and reduced interference with other minerals, offering benefits such as improved growth and immunity in livestock. This expansion into the animal feed sector further propels the growth of the chelated minerals market, presenting opportunities for manufacturers to diversify their product offerings.

| – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=48078<ype=S

Strategic Distribution and Market Expansion:

Amidst the pandemic, manufacturers are capitalizing on the increasing sales of chelated minerals by strengthening distribution channels and expanding their market presence. Both offline channels, such as pharmacies and drugstores, and online platforms are witnessing heightened demand for chelated mineral supplements. By investing in research and technological advancements, manufacturers aim to introduce high-quality products rich in amino acids and other essential nutrients, thereby catering to evolving consumer preferences and driving business growth.

About Us Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453