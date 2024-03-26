Cryogenic Systems Market: Anticipating a Surge to US$ 25.5 Billion by 2032 with 6.5% CAGR Growth

The Cryogenic Systems Market report, unveiled by Future Market Insights—an ESOMAR Certified Market Research and Consulting Firm—presents invaluable insights and meticulous analysis of the Cryogenic Systems market. Encompassing the research’s scope and essence, this report scrupulously examines the driving factors, market size, and predictive data for Cryogenic Systems. It furnishes intricate revenue and shipment segmentations, accompanied by a decade-long projection up to 2032. Additionally, the document evaluates key industry players, their market distribution, the competitive scenario, and regional perspectives.

The Cryogenic Systems Market has experienced a remarkable surge in demand, spanning diverse industries such as electronics, healthcare, and power generation. This heightened interest can be attributed to the growing need for advanced cooling and freezing technologies. With the steady rise in LNG production and a substantial increase in gas demand from the healthcare sector, the adoption of cryogenic systems is projected to witness a further upswing in the forthcoming years.

Cryogenic Systems are expected to grow at a rate of 6.5% per year, reaching a peak in 2021. According to Future Market Insights, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, global consumption of cryogenic systems market will increase at a CAGR of about 7.8% between 2022 and 2032.

Request a sample report to explore the latest advancements in the field of Cryogenic Systems industry

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14943

The demand for Cryogenic Systems has increased significantly across a variety of industries, including electronics, healthcare, and power generation, which has led to a rapid growth in the market. Furthermore, due to increased LNG production and high gas demand in the healthcare industry, the use of cryogenic systems is expected to increase in the coming years.

The growing demand for cryogenic gases for medical applications will drive market expansion in the coming years. Oxygen gas, for example, is in high demand in the medical business owing to the diagnosis of respiratory illnesses. Growing medical infrastructure and extensive application across a variety of sectors are projected to drive market growth in the next years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

Cryogenic Systems market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 13.6 Bn in 2022

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022 to 2032

LNG being the highest revenue-generating cryogen, is expected to register a market growth of 7.8%

Cryogenic Systems revenue through Energy and Power is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the period of projection

The U.S. is expected to account for nearly 30% of the global Cryogenic Systems demand by 2032

Industries such as aircraft, transportation, and railroads have a high demand for Cryogenic Systems, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. Improvements in Cryogenic Systems insulation methods are actively contributing to market growth.

Several governments throughout the world have planned to phase out coal-based electricity by 2020 in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. For the reasons stated above, several nations have begun to reduce their reliance on coal and increase their use on natural gas for energy and power generation. Liquefied natural gas (LNG), which contains various segments of Cryogenic Systems such as tanks, is more pleasant to transport and is expected to boost the market throughout the projection period.

Winning Strategy:

Natural gas utilization is expanding due to its availability, environmental friendliness, and an ever-increasing energy need. The power generation industry has the highest demand for natural gas. The public is becoming increasingly concerned about the carbon footprint of modern fossil-fuel power facilities, such as coal plants. Governments throughout the globe are implementing different policies and agreements to minimize their nations’ carbon footprints as part of their environmental protection and climate change obligations. As the need for electricity grows, so does the demand for clean energy production methods, and LNG is one of the likely victors in this race.

Industrial gas applications including the use of industrial gases in the aerospace, defense, food and beverage, electronics, medical storage, and pharmaceutical production industries, among others, are driving the use of Cryogenic Systems for industrial gas applications. In addition, increased worldwide demand for energy and natural gas, rising demands for respiratory healthcare, and higher usage of both biopharmaceuticals and genetically living tissue drug treatments are all driving the Cryogenic Systems market forward.

Competitive Environment

Cryofab Inc., Emerson, Beijing Tianhai Industry Co Ltd, Graham Partners, Herose GmbH, Air Liquide, Linde Group AG, Cryoquip LLC, and Chart Industries LLC are some of the key companies in the Cryogenic Systems industry. Some of the growth tactics highlighted include mergers and acquisitions, strategic cooperation, and partnership partnerships.

Some of the recent developments in Cryogenic Systems market include:

In June 2021, Dalian Shipbuilding Industry, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, announced that it has delivered dual-fuel VLCC 2x3500m³ which is a C-type LNG cryogenic storage tank.

In October 2020, Chemie-Tech was awarded an EPCC contract from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd (HRRL) for Cryogenic Double Wall Storage Tanks (DWST) along with the associated facilities at HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd in Rajasthan, India.

Bridging the Gap Between Ambition and Achievement: Buy Now to Secure Your Comprehensive Report, an Investment in Precision and Strategy That Will Propel Your Growth

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14943

Market Segments Covered in Cryogenic Systems Market Analysis:

By Cryogen:

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Argon

LNG

Other Cryogen

By End Use:

Energy & Power

Chemicals

Metallurgy

Electronics

Shipping

Other End-Use

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Author By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact Us :

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com