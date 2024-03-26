North American Shipping Supply Industry Poised for Growth with Focus on Automation, Pharmaceuticals, and Sustainability

The North American shipping supply industry is projected to experience steady growth, reaching an estimated valuation of US$28.1 billion by 2034, according to industry reports. This press release highlights key trends driving this growth and emerging opportunities for businesses in the sector.

Automation Revolutionizes Warehousing

The integration of robotics and automation in warehouses is significantly impacting the shipping supply landscape. As robots take on packaging, sorting, and selection tasks, shipping supplies are evolving to ensure compatibility with these automated processes. This trend reflects the industry’s shift towards “smart logistics,” where efficient packaging materials play a crucial role in maximizing the capabilities of automated warehousing systems.

Pharmaceutical Reliance on Cold Chain Logistics

The growing reliance on cold chain logistics in the pharmaceutical industry is creating a significant demand for specialized packaging solutions in North America. This trend is particularly relevant for vaccine distribution and temperature-sensitive medical supplies. Specialized packaging, such as temperature-controlled containers, data loggers, and insulated packaging, is essential for maintaining the effectiveness and integrity of these critical shipments.

Sustainability Takes Center Stage

Environmental concerns and evolving customer preferences are pushing the shipping supply industry towards sustainable practices. This is driving the development and adoption of eco-friendly packaging options, including recyclable materials, biodegradable alternatives, and innovative designs that minimize environmental impact. Businesses are increasingly recognizing the power of sustainable packaging to attract environmentally conscious consumers and gain a competitive edge.

Emerging Opportunities in North America

The North American shipping supply industry presents several lucrative opportunities for businesses:

Customization:

Sustainable Innovation: Developing and offering eco-friendly packaging solutions like biodegradable, recyclable, or sustainably sourced materials.

Developing and offering eco-friendly packaging solutions like biodegradable, recyclable, or sustainably sourced materials. Flexible and Sustainable Packaging: Meeting customer demand for sustainable packaging options by creating flexible, lightweight materials that maintain durability and minimize waste.

Meeting customer demand for sustainable packaging options by creating flexible, lightweight materials that maintain durability and minimize waste. Ergonomic and Efficient Solutions: Focusing on automation-friendly materials, ergonomic designs, and packaging equipment to optimize packing processes, reduce labor costs, and enhance worker safety.

Focusing on automation-friendly materials, ergonomic designs, and packaging equipment to optimize packing processes, reduce labor costs, and enhance worker safety. Circular Economy: Exploring opportunities to develop readily recyclable or reusable packaging materials, aligning with circular economy principles.

“Significantly growing national and international trade activities, better trading relationships, and relaxation of trade laws are some of the major growth drivers for the North America shipping supplies market.” – Says an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape: North America Shipping Supplies Market

DS Smith Plc, Mondi Group, Amcor Plc, Sonoco Products Company, WestRock Company, Sealed Air Corporation, and International Paper Company are the key players operating in the North America shipping supplies market. Also, some of the other noticeable players in the market are Pregis LLC, ProAmpac LLC, Ferguson Box Company, and others.

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased and thorough analysis of the North America shipping supplies market, analysing historical demand from 2017-2022 and forecast statistics for 2023-2032. The study reveals market growth projections for North America shipping supplies market based on the material (plastic (Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and others), paper & paperboard, metal, and wood), packaging format (corrugated boxes, folding cartons, bags, crates, drums & barrels, straps, IBCs, mailers & envelopes, wraps, labels, and tapes), and end use (commercial (e-commerce companies and courier service companies) and institutional (financial institutions, academic institutions, and government organizations)) across seven regions.

North America Shipping Supplies Market Outlook by Category

By Material:

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Others

Paper & Paperboard

Metal

Wood

By Packaging Format:

Corrugated Boxes

Folding Cartons

Bags

Crates

Drums & Barrels

Straps

IBCs

Mailers & Envelopes

Wraps

Labels

Tapes

By End Use:

Commercial E-commerce Companies Courier Service Companies

Institutional Financial Institutions Academic Institutions Government Organizations



By Country:

US

Canada

Mexico

