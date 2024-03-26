Fueling Growth: Dry Natural Gas Market Expected to Reach US$ 1.6 Trillion by 2031 with 7.1% CAGR Growth – Outlook 2031

Wilmington, USA, 2024-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The dry natural gas market is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing energy demand, environmental regulations favoring cleaner fuels, and advancements in gas extraction and transportation technologies. The global market, valued at US$ 841.7 billion in 2021, is estimated to grow at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031, reaching US$ 1.6 trillion by the end of 2031.

Market Overview:

Dry natural gas, composed primarily of methane, is a clean-burning fossil fuel that is used for various purposes, including electricity generation, heating, industrial processes, and transportation. With its relatively low carbon intensity compared to coal and oil, natural gas is increasingly being recognized as a transitional fuel towards a lower-carbon energy future.

Market Size and Growth:

The dry natural gas market has experienced steady growth driven by factors such as urbanization, industrialization, and the transition towards cleaner energy sources. With a market size of US$ 841.7 billion in 2021, the industry is poised for significant expansion, fueled by increasing energy consumption, expanding natural gas infrastructure, and growing demand for natural gas as a fuel for power generation, heating, and transportation.

Market Drivers:

Several factors are driving the growth of the dry natural gas market, including:

Growing Energy Demand: Rising global population, urbanization, and economic development are driving increasing demand for energy, particularly in emerging economies. Natural gas, as a versatile and relatively clean fuel, is well-positioned to meet growing energy needs while reducing environmental impact. Environmental Regulations: Stringent environmental regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution are favoring the use of natural gas over more carbon-intensive fuels such as coal and oil. Natural gas-fired power plants produce lower emissions of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter compared to coal-fired plants, making natural gas an attractive option for electricity generation. Technological Advancements: Advances in drilling techniques, such as hydraulic fracturing (fracking) and horizontal drilling, have unlocked vast reserves of shale gas, significantly expanding global natural gas supplies. Additionally, advancements in liquefied natural gas (LNG) technology and infrastructure have facilitated the global trade of natural gas, increasing market liquidity and accessibility.

Market Challenges:

Despite the opportunities for growth, the dry natural gas market faces several challenges, including:

Price Volatility: Natural gas prices are subject to fluctuations influenced by factors such as supply and demand dynamics, geopolitical events, weather patterns, and commodity market trends. Price volatility can impact investment decisions, project economics, and market competitiveness. Environmental Concerns: While natural gas is considered cleaner than coal and oil in terms of carbon emissions, it still contributes to greenhouse gas emissions and environmental impacts, including methane leakage during production and transportation. Addressing these environmental concerns, such as methane emissions reduction and carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies, is critical for the long-term sustainability of the natural gas industry. Competition from Renewable Energy: The growing competitiveness of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, poses a challenge to the natural gas industry, particularly in regions where renewable energy costs have declined significantly. As renewable energy technologies continue to improve and become more cost-effective, they may increasingly displace natural gas in electricity generation and other applications.

Market Outlook:

The dry natural gas market is expected to witness continued growth and evolution, driven by factors such as increasing energy demand, environmental regulations, technological advancements, and market dynamics. As natural gas continues to play a significant role in the global energy mix, investments in infrastructure, technology, and sustainability initiatives will be essential to ensure the competitiveness and sustainability of the natural gas industry in the long term.

