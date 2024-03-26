Twist Caps Industry Set for Steady Growth with 4.9% CAGR Through 2033 | FMI

The global twist cap market is expected to witness consistent growth, reaching an estimated US$4.2 billion by 2033. This press release explores the market’s potential and the key trends driving its expansion.

Twist Caps: A Convenient and Secure Closure Solution

Twist caps offer a user-friendly and tamper-evident closure for various packaging applications. Their ease of use and reliable seal make them a popular choice across numerous industries.

Metal Caps Lead the Charge

Twist-off metal caps are a major driver of market growth. Their ability to withstand pasteurization and sterilization processes makes them ideal for the food and beverage industry, particularly for products like beer and other beverages. Additionally, their excellent oxygen barrier properties contribute to extending product shelf life.

The Rise of Convenient Food Consumption

The growing demand for easy-to-open and convenient food packaging is a significant factor propelling the twist cap market forward. This trend aligns perfectly with the rise of busy lifestyles and the increasing popularity of grab-and-go food options.

Food Safety Concerns Drive Adoption

Heightened consumer concerns about food safety are influencing packaging choices. Twist caps offer a secure seal, minimizing the risk of contamination and ensuring product integrity. This is particularly important for products like jams, sauces, and ketchups, where a tight seal is crucial for preserving freshness.

Customization and Aesthetics Enhance Appeal

The ability to customize twist caps with foil stamps and decorative elements adds another layer of value to the product. This allows manufacturers to enhance the visual appeal of their packaging and create a more compelling brand identity.

Sustainability Concerns Drive Innovation

The growing emphasis on sustainability is prompting manufacturers to explore alternative materials for twist caps. The development of PVC-free options caters to the rising demand for safe and eco-friendly food packaging solutions.

Key Takeaways from the Twist Caps Market

Based on end use, the food category is anticipated to dominate the global twist caps market in the next ten years.

Top 3 countries in the global twist caps market are estimated to hold a share of nearly 30% to 35% in 2023.

in 2023. Top 5 twist caps manufacturers captured a market share of approximately 15%-20% in 2022.

in 2022. During the historical period from 2018 to 2022, the global twist caps market showcased a CAGR of 4.5% .

. The U.S. twist caps market is likely to capture nearly 4/5th portion of North America till 2023.

“Growing demand for well-preserved and safe product packaging along with the convenience to use and aesthetic appeal is instigating sales of twist caps among various brands. Also, recyclability feature offered by metal twist caps would create new growth opportunities due to rising sustainability concerns.” – says an FMI analyst.

Rising Number of New Drink Brands and Preference for Sustainable Packaging to Boost Sales of Twist Caps

Twist caps have a huge application in the beverage industry and these caps are used for sealing water bottles, soft drink bottles, as well as alcoholic drinks. Many brands are coming up with new alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, which would create various growth opportunities for companies present in the twist caps market.

These drinks are packaged in glass bottles, metal cans, or plastic bottles. Thus, they need a vacuum sealing for preserving the drink and maintaining their temperature. Along with the quality of the product, packaging of these drinks is very important.

Various types of twist caps are available in the market such as regular with step, deep step open, medium twist open, and twist with safety button to suit the application as per changing needs. Consumer demand is also changing and due to these factors, various brands are adopting twist open caps as a closure for drink containers.

Moreover, twist caps made from steel, tin, and any other PVC-free materials are gaining traction in the market due to their recycling ability and eco-friendly nature as consumers are preferring sustainable packaging. Properly sealed cap is required for containers to package the product and thus twist caps are creating new growth opportunities for manufacturers.

Competition Landscape: Twist Caps Market

Silgan Closures GmbH, TOKK Company, Nippon Closures Co., Ltd., Massilly Holding S.A.S, Tecnocap S.p.A., D PLAST a.s, Gebrüder Leonhardt GmbH & Co. KG, and Blema Kircheis are the major players operating in the global twist caps market. Also, some of the other noticeable players in the market include Samhwa Crown & Closure, Elmoris, Jsc, Indo Cap Closures, Caps & Closures, AAPL Solutions, and Xuzhou Xinyu Glass Products Co., Ltd. among others.

Twist Caps Market Outlook by Category

By Material:

Plastic

Metal

By Diameter:

Less than 30 mm

30 to 45 mm

45 to 60 mm

60 to 85 mm

More than 85 mm

By End Use:

Food

Beverage

Chemical & Fertilizer

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & Personal Care

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

