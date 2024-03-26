Expansive Growth Projected for Acai Berry Market, Expected to Reach US$ 4.27 Billion by 2034

The acai berry market is estimated to be worth US$ 1.89 billion in 2024. By 2034, the demand for acai berries is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 4.27 billion. The market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.5% through 2034.

The acai berry, a reddish-purple fruit growing on the acai palm tree, is primarily found in Central and South America. It’s a delicious blackberry packed in phytonutrients including anthocyanin, an antioxidant, and vitamins C and E. According to studies, acai has far more antioxidants than common fruits like blueberries, oranges, and even red wine.

Because of its strength, this fruit is commonly known as the “Amazon Viagra.” Acai contains fibre, vitamins B1, B2, B3, vitamin E, vitamin C, calcium, potassium, protein, and omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids. It also has a lot of fibre. It contains fibre, in addition to the antioxidants mentioned above. As a result, acai berry market demand may rise.

Request Our Report Sample Now and Deepen Your Understanding

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1207

Acai Berry Market: Drivers & Restraints

Consumers are shifting their tastes towards nutritious fruits, vegetables, and beverages as the occurrence of health issues rises. As a result, the market for acai berries is expanding rapidly. Consumers are becoming more aware of the numerous advantages of acai berries and are gravitating towards acai berry-based goods. Acai berry fruits have significant antioxidant capabilities that improve overall health and aid in weight loss.

Another key driver for the acai berry market is the expansion of the organic cosmetic business, which is also contributing to the increase in demand for acai berries.

However, there are many threats to the acai berry market in the form of conventional allopathic medicines and chemical-based cosmetics. The growth of the nutraceutical industry might prove detrimental to the acai berry market.

Acai Berry Market: Segmentation

The acai berry market can be segmented on the basis of application. This can be further segmented into Functional Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care/ Cosmetics and Others. The market can also be segmented on the basis of form of availability, viz; pulp, juice and powder.

Acai Berry Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, the acai berrymarket is segmented into seven regions which are; North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan. Among all the countries, Brazil and America are leading in terms of volume in the global acai market followed by Asia Pacific, and North America & it is expected that in the near future, Asia Pacific is going to lead this market.

Acai Berry Market: Key Players

Some of the key players across the value chain dominating this market are The Berry Company Llc, Phyto Nutraceutical Inc., Jinan Felicity Biotechnology Co., Ltd, and Pharma Nutra USA. These companies are developing market strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, Joint Venture, New product development and Expansion to increase their market share in Global Functional Beverages Market.

Purchase the Report Now and Stay Competitive

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1207

Key Companies in the Acai Berry Market

Sambazon, Inc

Acai Roots, inc.

Acai Frooty

Nativo Acai

Acai Exotic LLC

Jamba Juice Inc

Sunfood

Phyto Nutraceutical’s

Naked Juice Company

The Coca-Cola Company

Key Segments

By Form:

Pulp

Dried

By Application:

Food and Beverage

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube