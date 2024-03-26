Thriving Growth Prospects: Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein Market Expected to Surge at CAGR of 7.2% by 2033

The Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein market is set for substantial growth, aiming to reach a projected value of around US$ 2,886.0 million by 2033, with an impressive value-based CAGR of approximately 7.2% from 2023. The dominance of top players, accounting for about 36.3% in 2022, signifies a competitive landscape driving innovation and market expansion.

Hydrolyzed vegetable protein has a number of health benefits, including improved digestion, a lower risk of heart disease, and a healthier immune system. Products containing hydrolyzed vegetable protein are gaining popularity among consumers who are willing to pay a premium for such like hydrolyzed pea protein snacks.

Over the past five years, consumer preferences have shifted towards plant-based protein. This is also due to improved health awareness, which has led to a greater demand for nutrient-dense foods. Some of the major companies have highlighted the benefits of hydrolyzed vegetable protein products for treating and preventing ailments often connected with obesity and high cholesterol, coinciding with an increase in health awareness. This has resulted in an increase in sales of soy, wheat, pea, rice, flax, and other vegetarian hydrolyzed protein products. Soy protein is by far the most commonly used of these. According to FMI’s projection, it will account for more than 39% of the market in 2021.

Key Takeaways from the hydrolysed vegetable protein Market Study

Hydrolysed vegetable protein market will showcase growth at a positive pace through 2031. It has been forecast to exhibit 5.3% Y-o-Y growth in 2021

In North America, the U.S. has emerged dominant, accounting for 80.8% share in 2021

UK will remain a key market, exhibiting 4.1% Y-o-Y growth in 2021

Germany and France to remain lucrative markets for hydrolysed vegetable protein in Europe

Healthy growth expected in Japan and South Korea, while dominance in East Asia is likely to remain with China

Product Development by Market Players to Spur Growth Opportunities

An increasing number of consumers across the world have been showing inclination towards vegan protein. This has been encouraging companies to invest in new product development based on hydrolysed vegetable protein. The rising demand for sustainable solutions has been paving way for innovation. Besides this, preference towards products with higher shelf-life has emerged as chief driver of innovations within the market. Resultantly, a slew of product launches has been recorded in the last few years, which are expected to aid the overall expansion.

For instance, in 2019, DuPont launched six new hydrolysed vegetable protein nuggets from its SUPRO and TRUPRO product range. These new products offer more protein and less sodium and are is suitable for the manufacturers of snacks, serials, nutrition bar and others. These hydrolysed vegetable protein products include SUPRO soy protein nuggets with cocoa range and TUPRO pea protein nuggets.

Who is winning?

A few of the leading players operating in the Hydrolysed vegetable protein market are Glanbia Plc., Cargill Inc., Kerry Group PLC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Tate & Lyle Plc., Fuji Oil Holdings, Inc., The Scoular Company, Wilmar International Limited, AMCO Proteins, Roquette Frères, Puris Proteins LLC, Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Axiom Foods, Inc., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., and others.

The hydrolysed vegetable protein based products market has witnessed rapid growth in the past few years. Surge in the demand for plant-based products has resulted in fierce competition among manufacturers, suppliers, retailers, and food brands. Due to increasing competition, players in the hydrolysed vegetable protein market are compelled to invest, innovate, and introduce new products.

This has resulted in the expansion of hydrolysed vegetable protein portfolio by some of the renowned market players. For instance, Kerry Company’s strategy is to target regions such as Asia, EMEA, and Latin America, for growth via expanding its production footprint and business development with key regional and local players.

Get Valuable Insights into hydrolysed vegetable protein market

Product Type

Soy Protein

Wheat Protein

Pea Protein

Rice Protein

Chia Protein

Flax Protein

Corn protein

Form

Chunks

Slice

Flakes

Granules

End Users

Household

Commercial

Industry Food Industry Snacks & Functional Bars Ready Meals Sports Nutrition Clinical Nutrition Baby Food Meat Analogues/Meat Extenders Other

Animal Feed

Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect Hypermarket Convenience Stores Traditional Store Online Retails



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Oceania

