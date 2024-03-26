Natural Food Preservatives Market Surges to US$ 856.1 Million by 2032, Drawing Investor Interest

The natural food preservatives market is expected to be valued at US$ 435.2 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 856.1 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2032.

Increased demand for convenience items, along with an emphasis on organic food products, has resulted in a growing preference for long-lasting foods. As a result, natural food preservatives have become more popular than ever. Natural food preservative sales are expected to grow from 484.2 million US dollars at the end of 2018 to 796.5 million US dollars by 2028. The rapidly expanding consumption of packaged and processed goods is a crucial driver of revenue growth for the global firm.

People’s eating habits have changed as a result of urbanisation and fast-paced lifestyles, which make packaged and ready-to-eat foods more available. To enhance shelf life and prevent disintegration, processed food and beverage commodities must be stored using proper techniques and safe additives. As a result, demand for natural food preservatives is growing.

Because of the negative effects of chemical compounds used in the preparation and processing of food and beverage commodities, the food and beverage industry is changing towards the use of natural food components. Because of the negative health effects of chemical additives, food and beverage companies are switching from synthetic to safer, natural food preservatives. The tough laws against the use of synthetic food additives established by governments around the world have also resulted in a prohibition on synthetic food preservatives in the F&B industry. This is yet another important factor driving the global growth of the natural food preservatives market.

Natural Food Preservatives Market Not Devoid of Challenges; Manufacturers Struggle to Contain Costs and Battle Latest and More Advanced Food Preservation Technologies

Although using natural food preservatives is beneficial for the general public’s health, the cost can be a major obstacle to the market’s long-term growth. Natural food preservatives are more expensive than synthetic alternatives since they require greater processing and production expenditures. Many mid-sized and small F&B industry companies limit their production to the use of synthetic and chemical-based preservatives due to cost reasons. The necessity for producers of packaged and processed foods to keep manufacturing costs in check is a significant revenue growth restraint in the global market for natural food preservatives.

Raw material pricing is another revenue puller. Natural food preservatives obtained from vegetables, fruits, and certain types of plants are priced according to the availability and production of raw material. Fluctuating prices of raw material impact operational efficiencies in the natural food preservatives market. Impact of unfavourable weather conditions on the availability of raw material further leads to inconsistent output, as most of the natural food preservatives are sourced from plants.

Key Segments

Global Natural Food Preservatives Market – By Source

Plant

Animal

Microbial

Mineral

Global Natural Food Preservatives Market – By Product Type

Microbial Derived

Nisin

Natamycin

Rosemary Extract

Botanical Extracts

Natural Acids

Salts

Global Natural Food Preservatives Market – By Form

Powder/Granules

Liquid

Global Natural Food Preservatives Market – By End Use

Bakery

Confectionery

Dairy Products

Yogurt & Sour Cream

Cheese & Butter

Soups

Beverages

Dairy-based

Plant-based

Juices

Snacks

Jams & Spreads

Meat, Fish, & Poultry Products

Sauces & Dressings

Global Natural Food Preservatives Market – By Region

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Another challenge being witnessed in the global market for natural food preservatives is the emergence of newer and more advanced food preservation technologies that might render traditional preservation techniques obsolete in the near future. Techniques such as High-pressure Processing (HPP) – a cold pasteurisation technique that increases shelf life of food products and Pulsed Electric Fields (PEF) – a non-thermal technique that protects food from microbial spoilage through electric pulses are fast gaining traction in the natural food preservatives market. Older methods of preserving food using natural plant-derived preservatives is slowly losing significance, and this is expected to restrain revenue growth of the natural food preservatives market to a certain extent.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How much is the natural food preservatives market current worth?

Currently natural food preservatives market is worth more than USD 406.7 Mn.

At what CAGR is the market expected to grow?

Natural food preservatives consumption is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the period 2022-2032.

How was the performance in the last five years?

In terms of revenue, natural food preservatives grew at a CAGR of around 6.1% during 2017-2021

What is boosting natural food preservatives sales?

The primary factor driving the growth of the natural food preservatives market is the rising demand for convenience items and an increasing focus on organic foods among people.

How are market players reacting to the new developments in the market?

Market players are opting for technological advancement, new product developments and production capacity expansion.

How much share does the top 5 companies hold?

The top 5 producers of natural food preservatives hold around 10-12% of the market share.

