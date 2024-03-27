Clinical Decision Support System Market to Rise at 8.8% CAGR during the Forecast Period, TMR Study

Posted on 2024-03-27 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Clinical Decision Support System

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-27 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

The global clinical decision support system (CDSS) market reached US$1.2 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% and is projected to cross over US$ 2.3 Bn from 2022 to 2031. By 2031, it is expected to surpass US$2.3 billion. CDSS represents a significant advancement in healthcare, aiding physicians in complex decision-making processes by leveraging clinical and patient information. The market is driven by increasing adoption of electronic medical records and technological advancements, including software integration with health records, enhancing healthcare delivery. Analysts anticipate sustained growth fueled by effective system management programs and ongoing technological innovation.

Request Sample PDF: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4332&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR_ExpressPress

Overview of Global Clinical Decision Support System Market

The clinical decision support system serves as both an administrative and clinical tool, facilitating the enhancement of operational efficiency within healthcare settings. With hospitals and clinics managing extensive volumes of patient data, encompassing both administrative and clinical information, the challenge lies in effectively recording, storing, and accessing this wealth of data. Medical professionals and front office staff continually seek efficient methods to manage patient information. Here, the clinical decision support system emerges as a vital solution, assisting both medical professionals and patients in streamlining medical practice workflows and enhancing overall operational efficiency, thus improving patient care.

The endorsement from physicians advocating for system updates incorporating alert systems, along with the introduction of new technological innovations by various key players, is expected to drive the growth of the global clinical decision support system market. Notably, technological advancements such as software integration with other electronic health records are anticipated to further propel the expansion of the global clinical decision support system market.

Technological Advancements in CDSS to Drive Global Market

The global clinical decision support system (CDSS) market is experiencing accelerated growth, driven by significant technological advancements and heightened patient awareness, coupled with increased investments in healthcare IT solutions. Particularly in the United States, there has been a notable rise in group medical practices, which is anticipated to further boost the adoption of cloud-based CDSS solutions throughout the country over the forecast period.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions are poised to witness a surge in the clinical decision support system market, propelled by ongoing technological enhancements in CDSS. These advancements are anticipated to facilitate improved healthcare decision-making processes across various healthcare settings in these regions in the foreseeable future.

Key Players:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., First Databank, Inc., Truven Health Analytics, Cerner, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Optum, Inc. (UnitedHealth Group), GE Healthcare, and Epic Systems Corporation, Inc.

Market Segmentation-

  • Usage Based
    • Knowledge-based Systems
    • Expert Laboratory Information Systems
    • Machine Learning Systems
  • Mode of Advice
    • Passive CDSS
    • Active CDSS
  • Delivery Model
    • On-premises
    • Web-based
    • Cloud-based
  • Application
    • Drug Databases
    • Care Plans
    • Diagnostic Decision Support
    • Disease Reference
    • Others
  • End-user
    • Hospitals
    • Diagnostic Centers
    • Clinics
    • Others

Key Developments:

  • In January 2018, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. acquired Practice Fusion for US$ 100 Mn to diversify Big Data insights and analytics, data sharing technologies, and clinical trial solutions portfolio
  • In January 2018, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited completed the acquisition of Fast Track Diagnostics (FTD) to diversify Siemens Healthineers’ molecular diagnostics portfolio
  • In May 2017, Cerner announced a collaboration with Fusionetics, a provider of evidence-based performance healthcare solutions, to integrate Fusionetics assessment programming with Cerner’s HealtheAthlete, a web-based platform designed to provide an in-depth management of athletes’ health and treatment for sports medicine staff

Cloud-based Clinical Decision Support System Aids in Easy Recording, Accessibility; Offers Other Benefits

Traditionally, dental practices predominantly relied on on-premises and web-based clinical decision support systems. On-premises software necessitates expensive server setups and hardware for data storage and backups, following a perpetual license model, making it costly. In contrast, cloud-based clinical decision support systems offer more flexibility. They enable users to host clinical applications, facilitate health information exchange, and provide data backup and recovery features.

These cloud-based systems effectively tackle challenges encountered by multi-location physician group practices and solo practitioners. They simplify recording, storage, and accessibility of both clinical and non-clinical data, allowing integration and retrieval from any location with an Internet connection.

Regional Outlook:

The global clinical decision support system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the market, capturing a 40% share by 2031, with an anticipated valuation of US$ 892.66 million.

In North America, the U.S. dominates the market owing to its advanced research and treatment platforms for chronic diseases, extensive reimbursement policies, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and the proliferation of IT healthcare organizations. Government initiatives and regulations, along with population growth, further propel market growth.

Asia Pacific emerges as a highly attractive market for clinical decision support systems, projected to experience a significant CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by market players’ focus on expanding in the region to capitalize on growth opportunities. Improved healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of electronic health records (EHR) in hospitals and clinics, generous digital healthcare IT budgets, and government initiatives promoting digital healthcare facilities are key factors driving market expansion in these regions.

Acquire Full Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=4332&ltype=S&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR_ExpressPress

Market Trends:

  • Shift towards cloud-based CDSS solutions for scalability and accessibility
  • Integration of CDSS with electronic health records (EHR) for seamless workflow
  • Adoption of mobile-based CDSS applications for remote patient monitoring
  • Increasing collaboration between CDSS developers and healthcare institutions for customized solutions

Future Outlook: The future of the CDSS market looks promising, with continued innovation driving adoption across various healthcare settings. As AI and ML algorithms become more sophisticated, CDSS will evolve to provide real-time, actionable insights, further enhancing clinical decision-making and patient care outcomes.

Key Market Study Points:

  • Market dynamics analysis including drivers, challenges, and opportunities
  • Comprehensive market segmentation for strategic decision-making
  • Regional analysis to identify growth prospects in key geographical areas
  • Competitive landscape assessment to understand market positioning and strategies of key players

Browse More Reports by TMR:

Booming Medical Cannabis Market Worth USD 52.8 Billion to 2027

LNG Bunkering Market to Reach US$ 417.8 Mn by 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com 
Email:  sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution