Clinical Decision Support System Market to Rise at 8.8% CAGR during the Forecast Period, TMR Study

The global clinical decision support system (CDSS) market reached US$1.2 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% and is projected to cross over US$ 2.3 Bn from 2022 to 2031. By 2031, it is expected to surpass US$2.3 billion. CDSS represents a significant advancement in healthcare, aiding physicians in complex decision-making processes by leveraging clinical and patient information. The market is driven by increasing adoption of electronic medical records and technological advancements, including software integration with health records, enhancing healthcare delivery. Analysts anticipate sustained growth fueled by effective system management programs and ongoing technological innovation.

Overview of Global Clinical Decision Support System Market

The clinical decision support system serves as both an administrative and clinical tool, facilitating the enhancement of operational efficiency within healthcare settings. With hospitals and clinics managing extensive volumes of patient data, encompassing both administrative and clinical information, the challenge lies in effectively recording, storing, and accessing this wealth of data. Medical professionals and front office staff continually seek efficient methods to manage patient information. Here, the clinical decision support system emerges as a vital solution, assisting both medical professionals and patients in streamlining medical practice workflows and enhancing overall operational efficiency, thus improving patient care.

The endorsement from physicians advocating for system updates incorporating alert systems, along with the introduction of new technological innovations by various key players, is expected to drive the growth of the global clinical decision support system market. Notably, technological advancements such as software integration with other electronic health records are anticipated to further propel the expansion of the global clinical decision support system market.

Technological Advancements in CDSS to Drive Global Market

The global clinical decision support system (CDSS) market is experiencing accelerated growth, driven by significant technological advancements and heightened patient awareness, coupled with increased investments in healthcare IT solutions. Particularly in the United States, there has been a notable rise in group medical practices, which is anticipated to further boost the adoption of cloud-based CDSS solutions throughout the country over the forecast period.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions are poised to witness a surge in the clinical decision support system market, propelled by ongoing technological enhancements in CDSS. These advancements are anticipated to facilitate improved healthcare decision-making processes across various healthcare settings in these regions in the foreseeable future.

Key Players:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., First Databank, Inc., Truven Health Analytics, Cerner, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Optum, Inc. (UnitedHealth Group), GE Healthcare, and Epic Systems Corporation, Inc.

Market Segmentation-

Usage Based Knowledge-based Systems Expert Laboratory Information Systems Machine Learning Systems



Mode of Advice Passive CDSS Active CDSS



Delivery Model On-premises Web-based Cloud-based



Application Drug Databases Care Plans Diagnostic Decision Support Disease Reference Others



End-user Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Clinics Others



Key Developments:

In January 2018 , Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. acquired Practice Fusion for US$ 100 Mn to diversify Big Data insights and analytics, data sharing technologies, and clinical trial solutions portfolio

, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. acquired Practice Fusion for US$ 100 Mn to diversify Big Data insights and analytics, data sharing technologies, and clinical trial solutions portfolio In January 2018 , Siemens Healthcare Private Limited completed the acquisition of Fast Track Diagnostics (FTD) to diversify Siemens Healthineers’ molecular diagnostics portfolio

, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited completed the acquisition of Fast Track Diagnostics (FTD) to diversify Siemens Healthineers’ molecular diagnostics portfolio In May 2017, Cerner announced a collaboration with Fusionetics, a provider of evidence-based performance healthcare solutions, to integrate Fusionetics assessment programming with Cerner’s HealtheAthlete, a web-based platform designed to provide an in-depth management of athletes’ health and treatment for sports medicine staff

