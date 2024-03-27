Genome Engineering Market to Rise at 10.9% CAGR during the Forecast Period, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-27 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

Transparency Market Research’s recent report on the global genome engineering market indicates significant growth drivers for the historical period of 2017–2018 and the forecast period of 2019–2027. Factors such as increased funding in genomic research, technological advancements, growing demand for synthetic genes, and investments by pharmaceutical companies in new product development are expected to propel market growth.

The report highlights that the global genome engineering market was valued at US$ 3,685.4 million in 2018 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% to reach a value of US$ 9,595.2 Mn from 2019 to 2027.

Genome engineering, also known as genome editing or gene editing, has emerged as a revolutionary tool in the field of biotechnology, enabling precise modification of genetic material. The market for genome engineering is poised for substantial growth, driven by advancements in CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) technology, increased funding for genomic research, and expanding applications across various industries.

Increased Funding In Genomic Research: Key Drivers

Synthetic biology received significant funding in the U.S., with $430 million allocated from 2005 to 2010, compared to $160 million in Europe during the same period, with the U.K. contributing approximately $30 million.

A small percentage of funding in both the U.S. (4%) and Europe (2%) was directed towards exploring ethical, social, and legal implications (ELSI) of synthetic biology, alongside government initiatives matching private investments.

The Department of Energy (DOE) spent over $700 million on synthetic biology research, while the National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded a $40 million grant for similar research.

Universities globally have played a significant role in funding synthetic biology research. For example, in 2008, three Dutch universities—Delft University of Technology, University of Groningen, and Eindhoven University of Technology—committed around $90 million for 5 to 10 years of research in synthetic biology.

The application of genome engineering in animals has seen a notable increase recently, raising ethical concerns related to animal welfare.

Competitive Landscape:

Applied Stem Cell, Inc.,GenScript,Horizon Discovery Group plc,Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.,Lonza Group Ltd.,New England Biolabs,OriGene Technologies, Inc.,Sangamo BioSciences, Inc.,Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.,Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,,Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Global Genome engineering Market – Segmentation:

Technology

Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)

Transcription activator-like effector nuclease (Talen)

Zinc Finger Nuclease (ZFN)

Other Technologies

Application

Cell Line Engineering

Animal Genome Engineering

Plant Genome Engineering

Other Application

End-user

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academics

Clinical Research Organizations

Key Developments:

In January 2015, four research collaborations with The Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute, The Innovative Genomics Initiative, California, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waltham, Massachusetts and Broad Institute/Whitehead Institute, Cambridge, Massachusetts to use CRISPR technology to identify and validate new drugs in preclinical models that would resemble human diseases.

Investment by Pharmaceutical Companies for Developing New Treatments Boost Market Growth

Pharmaceutical companies have recognized the potential of gene editing technologies in treating genetic diseases and are partnering with gene editing firms to explore new treatment options.

In December 2015 , Bayer and CRISPR Therapeutics AG entered into a joint agreement aimed at developing technology to address conditions such as blindness, blood disorders, and congenital heart disease. Bayer plans to utilize CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology, with a minimum R&D investment of $300 million.

, Bayer and CRISPR Therapeutics AG entered into a joint agreement aimed at developing technology to address conditions such as blindness, blood disorders, and congenital heart disease. Bayer plans to utilize CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology, with a minimum R&D investment of $300 million. In January 2015, Novartis collaborated with Intellia and Caribou to leverage CRISPR genome editing technology for engineering chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells and hematopoietic stem cells, as well as for the discovery and development of other medicines. Novartis provided undisclosed funding, while Intellia and Caribou contributed $15 million each to the collaboration.

Market Trends

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI): AI-driven algorithms are being integrated with genome editing platforms to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of gene editing processes. Expansion of CRISPR Applications: CRISPR technology is being applied beyond gene editing, including diagnostics, epigenome editing, and synthetic biology. Emergence of Multiplexed Editing: Multiplexed genome editing techniques allow simultaneous modification of multiple genes, offering new possibilities for complex genetic engineering tasks.

Future Outlook

The genome engineering market is poised for significant expansion, driven by ongoing technological advancements, increasing research investments, and expanding applications across diverse industries. However, addressing regulatory challenges and ensuring ethical use of genome editing tools will be crucial for sustained market growth.

Key Market Study Points

Assessment of market dynamics including drivers, challenges, and trends.

Analysis of key market segments and their growth prospects.

Evaluation of regional market trends and opportunities.

Examination of regulatory landscape and its impact on market dynamics.

Profiling of leading market players and assessment of their strategies.

