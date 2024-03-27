Catheter Stabilization Devices Market to Reach US$ 2.6 Billion by 2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-27 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

The global catheter stabilization devices market, valued at US$ 1.3 billion in 2021, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031, reaching US$ 2.6 billion by the end of 2031. Analysts attribute this growth to several factors, including the rise in the geriatric population, which often requires catheterization as part of treatment due to chronic diseases. Additionally, the adoption of self-catheterization to reduce the risk of Hospital-acquired Infections (HAIs) is gaining traction.

The increasing number of hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) is expected to drive demand for catheter stabilization devices. Moreover, growing awareness about catheter stabilizers in developing countries like China, India, and Brazil presents lucrative opportunities for market players.

Manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to innovate and develop new products, thereby enhancing their revenue streams in the global catheter stabilization devices market.

Market Introduction:

Catheter stabilization is crucial for securing urinary catheters, preventing urethral trauma, and minimizing complications. Various types of catheter securement devices are available, including peripheral, nerve block, arterial, chest drainage tube, epidural, and endotracheal tube stabilization devices. These devices prevent accidental catheter extraction, reducing the risk of bladder damage.

Catheter stabilization devices fall into three categories: sutures, sutureless devices, and tapes/dressings. Sutures are common for non-tunneled central vascular access devices. Sutureless devices use adhesives to secure catheters, with StatLock being a popular choice for Foley catheter stabilization. Dressings with design notches and reinforced backing enhance stabilization effectiveness, though they exert lower securement force compared to rigid devices.

Rise in Adoption of Home-based Catheterization Augmenting Global Catheter Stabilization Devices Market Size

The rise in home dialysis preference among patients has surged demand for catheter stabilization devices in hemodialysis setups at home. Fresenius Medical Care’s report highlights this trend, revealing that in 2015, 21% of North American, 11% of Asia Pacific, and 12% of Latin American patients chose home dialysis. In response, dialysis equipment manufacturers are innovating self-dialyzing systems and services to facilitate catheterization in home environments. Medical experts advocate self-catheterization to cut hospitalization costs and duration, while also mitigating the risk of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs).

Key Players:

Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, C. R. Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company), 3M Healthcare, ConvaTec, Inc., Smiths Group PLC, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., C. Johnson Company, Inc., Centurion Medical Products, and TIDI Products LLC.

Market Segmentation-

Product Type CVC Stabilization Devices PICC Stabilization Devices Abdominal Stabilization Devices Chest Drainage Tube Stabilization Devices Others



End-user Hospitals & ASCs Diagnostic Centers & Clinics Home Care Settings Others



Market Drivers and Challenges

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases Technological advancements in catheter stabilization devices Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures Rising geriatric population worldwide

Challenges:

Stringent regulatory requirements for product approval Limited reimbursement policies in certain regions Concerns regarding catheter-associated infections High cost associated with advanced catheter stabilization devices

Key Developments:

In October 2021 , CATHETRIX launched Foley/Safe 2.0, a new catheter stabilizer for the prevention of urinary tract infections and accidental Foley catheter extractions

, CATHETRIX launched Foley/Safe 2.0, a new catheter stabilizer for the prevention of urinary tract infections and accidental Foley catheter extractions In July 2018 , 3M launched 3M Tegaderm antimicrobial I.V. advanced securement dressing

, 3M launched 3M Tegaderm antimicrobial I.V. advanced securement dressing In March 2018 , ConvaTec, Inc. acquired J&R Medical LLC, a U.S.-based independent distributor of catheter-related supplies

, ConvaTec, Inc. acquired J&R Medical LLC, a U.S.-based independent distributor of catheter-related supplies In November 2017, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the use of 3M Tegaderm CHG I.V. Securement Dressing

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Trends

Shift towards the development of antimicrobial catheter stabilization devices to reduce the risk of infections. Adoption of catheter stabilization devices in homecare settings to facilitate patient mobility and comfort. Integration of advanced materials such as silicone and hydrocolloids to enhance the efficacy of catheter stabilization devices.

Future Outlook

The catheter stabilization devices market is expected to witness continued innovation and technological advancements, with a focus on enhancing patient outcomes and reducing healthcare-associated infections. The market players are likely to invest in research and development activities to introduce novel products catering to specific medical needs.

Key Market Study Points

Market size and growth projections Regional analysis and market dynamics Competitive landscape and strategic initiatives Regulatory framework and reimbursement policies Emerging trends and future outlook

