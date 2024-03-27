Overcoming the Key Challenges in the Food Processing Equipment Industry

Food Processing Equipment Industry Data Book – Hot Food Processing Equipment, Bakery Processing Equipment and Meat Processing Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Food Processing Equipment Industry was valued at USD 44,842.6 million in 2020 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s food processing equipment industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Hot Food Processing Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The global hot food processing equipment market size is expected to reach USD 35.72 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is primarily driven by increasing demand for bakery products, processed foods, and rising meat consumption coupled with innovation in food processing.

The increasing proportion of the younger population with higher spending capacity is expected to drive the demand for processed food. Rising preference for healthy meals and increasing adoption of a vegan diet among the younger population is projected to have a positive impact on the processed food market, thereby, benefiting the hot food processing equipment market growth.

The favorable growth of the food & beverage industry, particularly in the emerging economies, coupled with the growing consumption of packaged food & beverages in households is expected to drive the demand for hot food processing equipment. Furthermore, new product launches, expansion of the retail network, and population growth are the factors, expected to complement the market growth.

Various technological advancements are taking place in the food processing industry so as to meet the food demand of the growing population. The continuously rising investments in R&D activities for the incorporation of advanced technologies such as automation and Internet 4.0 in hot food processing equipment are expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Meat Processing Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The global meat processing equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 15.04 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing consumption of processed meat among consumers coupled with rising food safety concerns is expected to drive industry growth.

The global demand for meat processing equipment has increased as a result of the adoption of contemporary biotechnology for the meat processing chain. Additionally, the U.S. government’s new requirements for food manufacturers are anticipated to boost recalls of meat products that undoubtedly contain plastic, metals, and other foreign elements.

Owing to the growing population, rising disposable income, and increased demand for processed meat internationally, the market for meat processing equipment is expanding more quickly. In addition, it is anticipated that the growing demand for animal proteins and technical advancement will further boost the growth of the meat processing equipment industry.

Meat consumption in developed Asia-Pacific countries is evolving mainly towards premiumization and healthification. Additionally, consumers continue to have a strong demand for premium cuts of meat sold at grocery stores, and the biggest suppliers in the country are launching new items to suit this demand.

The meat consistency can be improved and contaminants can be removed with the use of meat processing equipment. The demand for meat processing equipment is increased by the continued predominance of meat-based cultures in many nations. The demand for processed meat has also increased as a result of an increase in meat consumption.

