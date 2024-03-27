Catering Service Procurement, Sourcing Intelligence, Pricing Models and Revenue Forecasts 2030

Catering Service Cost and Pricing Analysis

In this catering service procurement intelligence report, we have estimated the pricing of the key cost components. Raw materials, transportation costs, and rental cost form the largest cost component of catering service implementation. Raw materials account for 40% of the total cost. The cost also depends on the location, personnel cost, and pricing strategy. The cost of food is one of the most significant costs for catering companies. It can vary depending on the type of food being served, the quality of the food, and the location of the event. Another important cost for catering businesses is personnel cost as it accounts for 8-10% of the total cost which includes chefs, serving staff, supervisors, and other. Several variables, such as the distance to be traveled, the scale of the event, the kind of food being transported, and the time of day, can affect a catering service’s cost of transportation.

Operational Capabilities – Catering Service

Employee Strength – 25%

Years in Service – 25%

Revenue Generated – 15%

Geographic Service Provision – 15%

Certifications – 15%

Key Clients – 5%

Functional Capabilities – Catering Service

By type:

Wedding Catering – 25%

Corporate Catering – 15%

Social Events Catering – 15%

Contractual – 15%

Non-contractual – 15%

Others – 15%

The geographical location and nature of the business play a vital factor in analyzing the rate benchmarking of the catering service category. For example, catering services in the U.S. are typically more expensive than services in India. Living expenses are higher in the US than those in India because of the increased cost of food, labor, and other factors, catering services may become more expensive. In general, ingredients in the US are of a higher quality than those from India. This is due to strict food safety laws and the developed agricultural sector in the United States. As a result, American catering businesses employ higher-quality ingredients, which may result in more expensive costs. The level of service is generally higher in the US than in India. This is because catering companies in the US have more experience and expertise, and they are able to provide a higher level of personalized service. The cost of catering is higher in the UK than it is in China. The greater cost of living in the UK, the higher wages for catering personnel, and the higher price of food ingredients are a few reasons for this. In China, catering cost is often calculated per person or per table. Depending on the kind of event, the number of visitors, the menu, and the degree of service, the cost will change.

Ann Sather

Aramark Corporation

Aria catering

AVI Food Systems

Bartlett Mitchell

Black Olive Catering

Blue Plate

CH and Co Catering Group

Compass Group

Delaware North Companies.

In February 2021, DoorDash, a U.S.-based online food ordering, and food delivery platform, acquired an automated food preparation company called Chowbotics. This acquisition will help DoorDash expand its current menu offerings as well as reach new customers in new markets without investing in an entirely new store.

In October 2020, Westbury Street Holdings (WSH), the company behind a number of foodservice brands operating in the U.K. and Europe, completed the acquisition of bartlett mitchell. With this acquisition, WSH strengthened its presence across Europe.

Catering Service Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

Catering Service Category Growth Rate : CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030

CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030 Pricing Growth Outlook : 7% – 9% (Annually)

7% – 9% (Annually) Pricing Models : fixed price pricing model

fixed price pricing model Supplier Selection Scope : Cost and pricing, Past engagements, Productivity, Geographical presence

Cost and pricing, Past engagements, Productivity, Geographical presence Supplier Selection Criteria : Quality, price, safety measures, cost and value, support and maintenance, regulatory compliance, flexibility, and others

Quality, price, safety measures, cost and value, support and maintenance, regulatory compliance, flexibility, and others Report Coverage : Revenue forecast, supplier ranking, supplier positioning matrix, emerging technology, pricing models, cost structure, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends, engagement, and operating model

