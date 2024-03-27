Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Size, Demand, Analysis, On-Going Trends, Status, Forecast 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-27 — /EPR Network/ — Age-related macular degeneration is a multifactorial disease influenced by genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. It can be classified into dry AMD (non-neovascular) and wet AMD (neovascular), with the latter associated with abnormal blood vessel growth beneath the retina. Current treatments aim to slow disease progression, prevent vision loss, and, if possible, restore vision by targeting the underlying mechanisms of AMD, including inflammation, oxidative stress, and angiogenesis.

Macular Degeneration Treatment market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 21.1 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, 2022-2031

The significant players operating in the global Macular Degeneration Treatment market are- Pfizer, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Key Drivers:

Aging Population: The aging population is a primary driver of the macular degeneration treatment market, as AMD predominantly affects individuals over the age of 50, and the prevalence of the disease increases with age. Advancements in Treatment Technologies: Technological advancements, such as anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) therapies, photodynamic therapy, and retinal implants, have transformed the management of AMD, offering patients new treatment options and improved visual outcomes. Increasing Disease Awareness: Growing awareness of AMD among patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers, coupled with proactive screening and early diagnosis initiatives, drives early intervention and treatment initiation, leading to better clinical outcomes. Research and Development Initiatives: Ongoing research and development efforts focused on understanding the pathophysiology of AMD, identifying novel therapeutic targets, and developing innovative treatment modalities contribute to the expansion of the macular degeneration treatment market, with a pipeline of promising candidates in various stages of clinical development.

Recent Developments:

Gene Therapy Approaches: Advances in gene therapy hold promise for treating AMD by delivering therapeutic genes to the retina to address underlying genetic mutations associated with the disease, potentially offering long-term benefits and improved visual outcomes. Emerging Therapeutic Targets: Novel therapeutic targets, such as complement cascade inhibitors and neuroprotective agents, are under investigation for their potential to modulate disease progression and preserve retinal function in AMD patients. Sustained Drug Delivery Systems: The development of sustained drug delivery systems, including intravitreal implants and drug-eluting devices, aims to enhance treatment efficacy, reduce treatment burden, and improve patient compliance by providing controlled and prolonged drug release in the ocular tissues. Personalized Medicine Approaches: Advancements in precision medicine and the identification of biomarkers associated with treatment response enable personalized treatment approaches tailored to individual patient characteristics, optimizing therapeutic outcomes and minimizing adverse effects

Market Segmentation –

Market Segmentation Disease Indication Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Others

Drug Class Anti-vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Others

Distribution Channel Hospitals Ophthalmology Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Macular Degeneration Treatment Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Macular Degeneration Treatment industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

