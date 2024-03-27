Equine Supplement Products Market for Revealing Key Industry Trends and Future Growth Prospects 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-27 — /EPR Network/ — The equine supplement products market caters to the needs of horse owners, trainers, and veterinarians by offering a wide range of nutritional supplements and health products designed to support the overall health, performance, and well-being of horses. These supplements are formulated with essential nutrients, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and herbal extracts to address specific health concerns, nutritional deficiencies, and performance requirements in horses of all breeds and disciplines.

Equine Supplement Products market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 111 Mn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period, 2022-2031

The significant players operating in the global Equine Supplement Products market are- Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bayer AG, Equine Products UK LTD, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC., Vetoquinol S.A., Kentucky Equine Research, Plusvital Limited, Lallemand, Inc., and Virbac

Key Drivers:

Growing Focus on Equine Health and Wellness: Increasing awareness and concern among horse owners and professionals about the importance of preventive healthcare, proper nutrition, and optimal management practices drive the demand for equine supplement products aimed at promoting overall health, immune function, and longevity in horses. Rising Participation in Equestrian Sports: The growing popularity of equestrian sports and recreational riding activities, coupled with the increasing emphasis on performance optimization and injury prevention, fuel the demand for specialized equine supplements targeting joint health, muscle conditioning, energy metabolism, and stress management in sport and performance horses. Advancements in Nutritional Science: Ongoing advancements in equine nutrition and veterinary science, combined with research on the therapeutic benefits of specific nutrients, botanicals, and nutraceuticals, drive innovation in equine supplement formulations, leading to the development of targeted and scientifically validated products for various health conditions and performance needs. Shift towards Natural and Organic Ingredients: Increasing consumer preference for natural, organic, and plant-based ingredients in equine supplements, driven by concerns about synthetic additives, drug residues, and environmental sustainability, prompts manufacturers to offer a wide range of natural and herbal supplements with perceived health benefits and minimal side effects.

Recent Developments:

Specialized Formulations for Performance Horses: Manufacturers are introducing specialized formulations tailored to the unique nutritional requirements and performance demands of different equestrian disciplines, including supplements for joint support, muscle recovery, hoof health, respiratory function, and stress management, to optimize performance and enhance competitive edge. Functional Ingredients and Botanical Extracts: Incorporation of functional ingredients such as glucosamine, chondroitin, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, probiotics, and adaptogenic herbs into equine supplement formulations offers targeted health benefits, such as joint lubrication, immune modulation, digestive support, and stress reduction, addressing specific health and performance concerns in horses. Personalized Nutrition Programs: Adoption of personalized nutrition programs and customized supplement regimens based on individual horse profiles, including breed, age, activity level, and health status, enables horse owners and veterinarians to tailor supplementation protocols to meet the unique needs and preferences of each horse, optimizing health outcomes and performance results. Quality Assurance and Transparency: Increasing emphasis on quality assurance, safety, and transparency in product labeling, manufacturing practices, and ingredient sourcing enhances consumer confidence and trust in equine supplement products, prompting manufacturers to adhere to strict quality standards, third-party certifications, and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) to ensure product integrity and regulatory compliance.

Market Segmentation –

Supplement Proteins / Amino Acids Vitamins Enzymes Electrolytes & Minerals Others

Application Performance Enhancement/Recovery Join Disorder Prevention Others

Distribution Channel Veterinary Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Others



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Equine Supplement Products Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Equine Supplement Products Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Equine Supplement Products industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

