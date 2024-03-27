Veterinary Supplements Market Report: By Types, By applications, By Manufacturers, Forecast 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-27 — /EPR Network/ — Veterinary supplements play a crucial role in maintaining the health and vitality of animals, supporting various physiological functions, promoting immune function, enhancing growth and development, and optimizing performance. These supplements are available in various forms, including powders, pellets, liquids, chews, and topical preparations, and are administered orally or topically to meet the specific requirements of individual animals based on factors such as species, age, breed, activity level, and health status.

Veterinary Supplements market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 15.2 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, 2023-2031

The significant players operating in the global Veterinary Supplements market are- Zoetis, Ceva Sante Animale, Elanco Animal Health, Vetoquinol S.A., Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc, Merck Animal Health, Virbac S.A., Boehringer Ingelheim, Norbrook Laboratories Limited, Hester Biosciences Limited, Merial Animal Health Limited, Novartis Animal Health, Inc., Nutreco N.V., and Ouro Fino Saúde Animal.

Key Drivers:

Growing Pet Population and Humanization: The increasing pet population and the humanization of pets drive the demand for veterinary supplements, as pet owners seek to provide the best possible care and nutrition for their animal companions, including dietary supplements to address specific health needs and enhance overall well-being. Livestock Production and Performance: In the livestock sector, the need to maximize production efficiency, optimize growth rates, and improve feed conversion ratios fuels the demand for nutritional supplements designed to meet the dietary requirements of different livestock species, enhance nutrient utilization, and support reproductive performance, milk production, and meat quality. Focus on Animal Health and Welfare: Increasing awareness and concern about animal health, welfare, and quality of life prompt livestock producers, animal breeders, and pet owners to prioritize preventive healthcare measures, including supplementation with vitamins, minerals, and specialty nutrients to support immune function, reproductive health, and disease resistance in animals. Advancements in Nutritional Science: Ongoing advancements in animal nutrition and veterinary science drive innovation in veterinary supplement formulations, enabling the development of targeted and scientifically validated products with optimized nutrient profiles, bioavailability, and efficacy to meet the specific needs of different animal species and production systems.

Recent Developments:

Specialized Formulations for Companion Animals: Manufacturers are introducing specialized formulations of veterinary supplements tailored to the unique nutritional requirements and health concerns of companion animals, including supplements for joint health, skin and coat support, digestive health, cognitive function, and stress management, offering pet owners a comprehensive range of options to promote the health and vitality of their pets. Performance-enhancing Supplements for Livestock: In the livestock industry, the development of performance-enhancing supplements, such as growth promoters, feed additives, and immune boosters, aims to improve feed efficiency, enhance growth rates, and reduce the incidence of diseases, optimizing production outcomes and profitability for livestock producers. Natural and Organic Supplements: Increasing consumer demand for natural, organic, and sustainably sourced products drives the development of veterinary supplements formulated with natural ingredients, botanical extracts, and plant-based nutrients, catering to pet owners’ preferences for holistic and environmentally friendly health solutions for their animals. Functional Ingredients and Nutraceuticals: The incorporation of functional ingredients, nutraceuticals, and specialty nutrients, such as omega-3 fatty acids, probiotics, prebiotics, antioxidants, and herbal extracts, into veterinary supplement formulations offers targeted health benefits and therapeutic effects, addressing specific health conditions and performance needs in animals while minimizing the risk of adverse reactions.

Market Segmentation –

Supplement Type Antioxidants Vitamins Proteins / Amino acids Enzymes Probiotics Essential Fatty Acids Others

Animal Type Companion Animals Dog Cat Livestock Cattle Horse Sheep Others

Application / Benefit Area Joint Health Support Calming / Stress / Anxiety Digestive Health Energy & Electrolytes Immunity Support Skin & Coat Health Others



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Veterinary Supplements Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Veterinary Supplements Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Veterinary Supplements industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

