Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-27 — /EPR Network/ — Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment encompasses a range of medical interventions and lifestyle modifications aimed at managing symptoms, preventing exacerbations, and improving quality of life for individuals affected by this progressive respiratory condition. COPD is characterized by airflow limitation and persistent respiratory symptoms, such as cough, dyspnea, and sputum production, often caused by exposure to tobacco smoke, air pollutants, or occupational hazards.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 30.4 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, 2022-2031

The significant players operating in the global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment market are- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.)., CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A., Orion Corporation, Almirall, Theravance Biopharma, Verona Pharmaceuticals, and Kyowa Hakko Kirin.

Key Drivers:

Growing Disease Burden: COPD is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, with a substantial disease burden attributable to factors such as smoking, air pollution, aging populations, and occupational exposures. The increasing prevalence of COPD drives the demand for effective treatment options and comprehensive disease management strategies. Advancements in Pharmacotherapy: Ongoing research and development efforts have led to the introduction of new medications and treatment approaches for COPD, including long-acting bronchodilators, inhaled corticosteroids, phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitors, and combination therapies, offering improved symptom control and disease management. Emphasis on Early Diagnosis and Intervention: Early diagnosis and timely intervention are critical for optimizing COPD outcomes and preventing disease progression. Healthcare initiatives aimed at raising awareness, promoting spirometry testing, and implementing screening programs facilitate early detection and prompt initiation of treatment. Multidisciplinary Care Approach: COPD management requires a multidisciplinary care approach involving healthcare professionals such as pulmonologists, respiratory therapists, nurses, pharmacists, and rehabilitation specialists. Comprehensive care plans encompass medication management, smoking cessation counseling, pulmonary rehabilitation, nutritional support, and psychosocial interventions to address the complex needs of COPD patients.

Recent Developments:

Biologic Therapies: Emerging biologic therapies targeting specific inflammatory pathways, such as anti-interleukin-5 antibodies and anti-interleukin-13 antibodies, show promise in managing severe COPD and reducing exacerbation rates in patients with eosinophilic inflammation. Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring: The adoption of telemedicine and remote monitoring technologies allows for the delivery of virtual care, remote consultations, and real-time monitoring of COPD patients’ symptoms, medication adherence, and disease progression, enhancing access to care and facilitating proactive management. Endoscopic Interventions: Minimally invasive endoscopic procedures, such as bronchoscopic lung volume reduction and bronchial thermoplasty, offer alternative treatment options for selected COPD patients with advanced disease, providing symptomatic relief and improving lung function. Personalized Treatment Approaches: Advances in precision medicine and biomarker identification enable the development of personalized treatment algorithms tailored to individual COPD phenotypes and endotypes, optimizing treatment responses and minimizing adverse effects.

Market Segmentation –

Drug Class Combination Therapy Bronchodilators Corticosteroids Phosphodiesterase Type 4 Inhibitor Mucokinetics Others

Type Chronic Bronchitis Emphysema

Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

