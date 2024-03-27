Rising Demand for Synthetic Camphor Powder Spurs Innovation in Insecticide and Plastic Industries, Unveiling New Avenues for Market Growth

The global synthetic camphor industry has seen substantial growth and is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching a value of US$ 322.3 million by 2018 and a significant leap to US$ 571.6 million by 2028, indicating a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% over the forecast period. This expansion is estimated to generate an incremental opportunity worth US$ 249.3 million between 2018 and 2028, showcasing a promising landscape for the synthetic camphor industry’s development and market potential.

Traditionally, the camphor tree’s secretions are used to make synthetic camphor. Camphor made through chemical synthesis is referred to as synthetic camphor. Turpentine oil is one of the most significant raw materials used in the production of synthetic camphor. Two product categories that differ only in terms of purity make up synthetic camphor.

According to the latest Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the volume sales of synthetic camphor are likely to exceed 36 thousand tons in 2019. The pharmaceutical industry has been a leading end-user of synthetic camphor, upheld by ongoing research activities on extending the application scope of synthetic camphor in medicinal formulations.

Pharma-grade synthetic camphor is extensively used in various topical analgesic products such as ointments, oils, gels, and chest rubs. These pharma-grade synthetic camphor for topical pain management products are witnessing significant demand owing to consumer preference for self-medication, undergird by enhanced and easy accessibility of OTC products. According to the report, pharma-grade synthetic camphor is projected to account for more than 50% volume share in 2019 in the synthetic camphor market.

Pharma-grade synthetic camphor sales are also significantly driven by growing demand for private-labeled camphorated medical products. For example, privately labeled analgesic products have gained increased popularity in the US, as they are devoid of FDA approval, and witness strong promotion from retailer businesses.

A key factor restricting adoption is regulations on the use of synthetic camphor in pharmaceutical products, such as the US FDA’s classification of certain camphorated oil products would require patients to hold a doctor’s prescription for consumption. Moreover, rising costs of raw materials such as turpentine oil is emerging as a key concern for manufacturers producing pharma-grade synthetic camphor.

Gains Remain Strong from Synthetic Camphor Sales in Plasticizer Production

Synthetic camphor continues to witness robust adoption in plasticizer production, which prevails as a critical component for paint and coating formulations. Additionally, demand for plasticizers in PVC and cellulose fiber production has significantly underpinned sales of synthetic camphor. The study estimates sales of synthetic camphor in plasticizer production to surpass 13 thousand tons in 2019.

Rise in the construction sector, along with increasing demand for renovation and maintenance of existing structures, continues to drive demand for plasticizers in flooring and wall covering applications. Additionally, the remarkable demand for plasticizers in flexible Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) manufacturing, and to soften plastics used in wall covering and flooring, will remain a key sales determinant of synthetic camphor.

East Asia to Hold Pole Position in Synthetic Camphor Market

According to the FMI report, East Asia is likely to remain lucrative in the synthetic camphor market. In East Asia, China is expected to account for the highest sales of synthetic camphor, surpassing 12 thousand tons in 2019. Owing to the presence of a large number of pharma-grade synthetic camphor manufacturers in China, the country is witnessing a growing demand for synthetic camphor.

Growing overseas demand for synthetic camphor and significant growth in the Chinese gum turpentine industry are the key factors influencing the market growth in the country. Additionally, with the development of Chinese gum turpentine derivatives such as synthetic camphor and synthetic borneol, overseas companies are eyeing the use of these derivatives over gum turpentine.

The majority of the pharma-grade synthetic camphor manufacturers are concentrated in China and India, exporting their products to Europe and the US. Due to the availability of raw materials and synthetic camphor on a large scale in China and India, global manufacturers of camphor and other related chemicals are focusing on expanding their businesses in East Asia.

Key Players

Some of the players reported in this study include

Fujian Qingsong Co. Ltd.

Mangalam Organics Limited

Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Saptagir Camphor Limited

Oriental Aromatics Limited

Wuzhou Huangpu Chemical Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Kanchi Karpooram Limited

Taiwan Tekho Camphor Co., Ltd.

Caesar & Loretz GmbH

Merck KGaA

Recochem Inc.

Xiamen Hisunny Chemical Co., Ltd

SkyRun Industrial Co., Ltd

Shanghai Huayi Group Huayuan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Fengchen Group Co., Ltd

Aldon Corporation

Prinova LLC

Teloonchem International Co., Limited

others

Synthetic camphor Market: Segmentation

Grade

Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor

Pharma Grade Synthetic Camphor

Application

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Plasticizer

Flavour & Fragrance

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

