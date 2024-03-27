Storage Dewar and Dry Shipper Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis for 2021-2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — The Storage Dewar and Dry Shipper Market, spanning across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific, has showcased remarkable growth prospects, driven primarily by burgeoning demands in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and food processing sectors. Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic and regulatory hurdles, the market is poised for significant expansion, propelled by technological innovations and increasing applications of cryogenic gases.

Key Players and Market Developments

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.,

Haier Biomedical

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC

BOC Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:

The surge in demand for liquid nitrogen and other cryogenic gases in laboratories and industrial sectors has been a key driver of market growth.

Industries such as food & beverage, metal fabrication, electronics, and healthcare rely on storage Dewar for various applications, bolstering market demand.

Cryogenic gases find extensive usage in preserving biological samples, metal manufacturing, and chemical industries, further fueling market expansion.

Trends and Opportunities:

Liquid nitrogen’s versatile applications, including transportation of perishable goods and medical procedures like cryotherapy, are driving market trends.

The rise in demand for liquefied natural gas, particularly in Asia Pacific regions, presents lucrative opportunities for market players.

Innovations such as IATA-regulated dry shippers and durable constructions are reshaping the market landscape, catering to evolving consumer preferences.

Challenges:

Despite growth prospects, the market faces challenges from regulatory laws governing the use of cryogenic gases, posing compliance and safety concerns.

Presence of substitutes such as storage tanks and freezers, coupled with stringent regulatory guidelines, could potentially impede market growth.

Market Outlook:

The Storage Dewar and Dry Shipper Market is estimated to witness substantial growth, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2031, surpassing a value of US$ 1.5 billion by 2031.

Market stakeholders are adopting contingency plans to mitigate the impact of the ongoing pandemic and new variants, ensuring sustained growth and recovery.

Focus on innovation, compliance with regulatory standards, and diversification of revenue streams are anticipated to drive market resilience and competitiveness.

