North America Insect Repellent Apparel Market Forecast 2022-2031 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — The North America insect repellent apparel market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by an increasing awareness of vector-borne diseases and a surge in outdoor recreational activities. With a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 116.4 Mn by 2031 from US$ 70.5 Mn in 2021. This article delves into the key factors propelling the growth of the insect repellent apparel market in North America, along with insights into market dynamics, emerging trends, and regional outlook.

Key Players and Market Developments

key players. Insect Shield, ExOfficio LLC, Royal Robbins, LLC, The Orvis Company, Inc., Tyndale USA, Dog Not Gone, The Original Bug Shirt Company, NoBu.gs Insect Repellent Clothing, Adventure-Ready Brand, and Pang Wangle are the prominent entities operating in this market.

Market Overview:

Insect repellent apparel encompasses a range of clothing items designed to ward off mosquitoes, bugs, ticks, and other biting insects. These garments, including shirts, trousers, jackets, head nets, and accessories, cater to individuals of all age groups and are increasingly being adopted for various outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, and fishing. The market, dominated by the men and women segment, is witnessing a surge in demand owing to heightened awareness about insect-borne diseases and the effectiveness of insect repellent apparel in mitigating risks.

Key Drivers of Market Growth:

Rising Incidence of Insect-Borne Diseases: The prevalence of diseases like malaria, dengue fever, and West Nile virus in North America has underscored the importance of protective measures against insect bites, fueling the demand for insect repellent apparel.

Increased Awareness and Consciousness: Growing awareness about the benefits of insect repellent apparel in safeguarding against vector-borne diseases has spurred its adoption among consumers, particularly those engaged in outdoor activities.

Technological Advancements and Product Innovation: Key players are investing in research and development activities to introduce advanced insect repellent clothing with enhanced comfort, durability, and skin-friendly properties, thereby expanding the market.

Market Segmentation:

The insect repellent apparel market is segmented by type and price range. In terms of type, shirts emerged as the dominant segment in 2021, followed by trousers, jackets, and head nets. However, trousers are projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by their popularity across various outdoor activities. Furthermore, the medium-priced segment holds the largest market share and is expected to maintain its dominance owing to its accessibility and diverse product offerings.

Regional Outlook:

The United States is poised to lead the North America insect repellent apparel market, fueled by high demand for shirts and trousers. Meanwhile, Canada is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR, driven by the burgeoning trend of outdoor activities and consumer inclination towards branded fashion apparel.

