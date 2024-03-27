Bicycle and Motorcycle Helmets Market Key Drivers, Market Research, and Insights for the USD 7.2 Bn Market 2022-2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — The global market for bicycle and motorcycle helmets is witnessing steady growth, driven by various factors such as the increasing number of cyclists and motorcyclists, rising awareness regarding road safety, and the enforcement of stringent regulations mandating helmet usage. Amidst these dynamics, the market is poised to expand further, offering significant opportunities for manufacturers and stakeholders across the globe.

@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84819

Key Players and Market Developments

Key companies in this industry are stressing on product development which would trigger demand prospects of this market. Expansion of product portfolios and mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the key players. Key players operating in the global bicycle & motorcycle helmets market are Shoei Co., Ltd, Vista Outdoor Inc., Dainese S.P.A, HJC Corp., Lazer Sport NV, Arai Helmet Limited, Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc., Studds Accessories Ltd., Manufacturas Tomás, S.A., and Vega Auto Accessories Pvt. Ltd.

Driving Factors:

Rising Popularity of Cycling: With growing awareness about the health benefits of cycling, there has been a notable increase in the number of bicycle riders worldwide. This trend is further reinforced by the promotion of cycling as a sustainable mode of transportation.

Sales Growth in Two-Wheeler Market: The global sale of motorcycles and bicycles has surged in recent years. Markets like the EU, Asia Pacific (especially India), and North America have witnessed significant increases in two-wheeler registrations and sales, thereby driving the demand for helmets.

Regulatory Mandates: Stringent regulations mandating the usage of helmets, particularly in the context of motorcycle riding, have been implemented across various regions. These regulations are aimed at reducing fatalities and injuries resulting from road accidents, thereby fueling the demand for bicycle and motorcycle helmets.

Challenges:

Lack of Road Safety Awareness: Despite regulatory interventions, road safety awareness remains low in some emerging economies. This poses a challenge to market growth as it impedes the adoption of helmets among riders.

Competition from Unorganized Sector: The presence of local and small-scale manufacturers offering helmets at lower prices than branded products presents stiff competition to organized sector players. This factor may restrain market growth to some extent.

Market Trends:

Product Innovation: Manufacturers are focusing on technological advancements and product innovations to cater to evolving consumer preferences. Smart helmets equipped with features like Bluetooth connectivity and accident alert systems are gaining popularity among consumers.

Sales Channel Diversification: Companies are expanding their distribution channels, including online platforms and specialty stores, to enhance product reach and accessibility.

Preference for Full Face Helmets: Full face helmets are the most preferred choice among riders due to their superior safety features. However, open-face helmets are gaining traction among enthusiasts for sports and adventure riding.

| – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=84819<ype=S

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific: The region, particularly China and India, accounts for a significant share of the bicycle and motorcycle helmets market. Strong government initiatives promoting road safety and increasing two-wheeler ownership rates are driving market growth.

North America: The U.S. dominates the North American market, with steady growth expected in both bicycle and motorcycle helmet segments. Increasing participation in riding sports and mountain biking is contributing to market expansion.

Europe: European countries like Italy, Spain, Germany, and France are key markets for bicycle and motorcycle helmets. The region’s robust infrastructure and strict regulations regarding road safety are propelling market growth.

Middle East: Although still in the nascent stage, the Middle East market shows promise with rising ownership rates of bicycles and motorcycles. As awareness regarding road safety increases, the demand for helmets is expected to rise correspondingly.

About Us Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube