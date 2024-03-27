North America Residential Outdoor Gas Fire Pits Market Overview 2022-2031: Forecast Market Size, Top Trends and Opportunities as Per the Business Research Company’s – US$ 186.7 Mn Global Market Report 2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — The North American residential outdoor gas fire pits market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, with a notable surge during the COVID-19 pandemic. Backyards and patios have transformed into essential living spaces, fostering the demand for residential outdoor gas fire pits. This article explores the current market scenario, trends driving the market growth, and future projections based on recent research insights.

Key Players and Market Developments

Key players operating in the global residential outdoor gas fire pits market are Glen Dimplex Group, Empire Comfort Systems Inc., Travis Industries, Inc., HNI Corporation, NAPOLEAN, Innovative Hearth Products, FPI Fireplace Products International Ltd., BFM Europe Limited, Stovax Gazco, and Ortal Heat, among others.

Market Overview:

In 2021, the North America residential outdoor gas fire pits market was valued at US$ 81.6 million and is projected to expand at a commendable CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031. By the end of 2031, the market is estimated to exceed a value of US$ 186.7 million. The pandemic emphasized the importance of outdoor living spaces, fueling the demand for gas fire pits, heat lamps, and patio heaters.

Factors Driving Market Growth:

Indoor Comfort Outdoors: The trend of extending indoor conveniences to outdoor spaces has been gaining traction, especially with the integration of smart technologies in outdoor heating solutions.

Architectural Popularity: Gas fire pits are increasingly becoming focal points in architectural designs, favored by interior designers and architects for their aesthetic appeal and functionality.

Regulatory Compliance: Regulatory bans on wood-fired heating in certain regions, such as Canada, have propelled the adoption of government-approved gas outdoor fireplaces and fire pits, driving market growth.

Fuel Efficiency: Propane fire pits offer easy installation, maintenance, and environmentally-friendly attributes compared to natural gas alternatives, making them preferred choices among consumers.

Product Preference: Fire tables are emerging as the dominant product type in the market, attributed to their luxury comfort, ease of installation, energy efficiency, and safety features, making them ideal for outdoor entertaining.

Challenges and Considerations:

High Maintenance Costs: Both natural gas and propane-based fire pits require regular cleaning, impacting operational efficiency and maintenance costs.

Climate Suitability: Propane fire pits may not provide sufficient heat in colder regions, whereas natural gas alternatives require pre-installation of gas connections, potentially impacting aesthetics.

Regional Insights:

United States: The U.S. market boasts rapid expansion in residential construction activities and the inclination of high-income consumers towards modern and luxury items, driving market growth.

Canada: With a promising potential and customer base, Canada is expected to showcase explicit growth, driven by the rising number of production companies and regulatory support for gas outdoor heating solutions.

