Ready to Drink Beverages Market Set to Hit US$ 28.0 billion by 2032 | Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), a premier provider of market intelligence and advisory services, unveils groundbreaking insights into the thriving Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market, highlighting robust growth projections and enticing investment prospects. With a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period, the global market is poised for significant expansion, having reached a value of US$17.4 Billion in 2022.

The Ready to Drink The beverage industry is rapidly expanding as busy lifestyles and convenience-driven consumption patterns grow more common. Consumers are increasingly lured to on-the-go solutions that offer a wide range of innovative and refreshing beverages in compact packaging. The market’s growth is being driven by shifting consumer preferences and increased demand for healthier, more functional beverage options.

Product innovation is a continuous process that has helped the global beverage market evolve over time. Soft drinks started with simple cola-flavored soda in the 1990s and have since expanded to include infused flavours, added antioxidants, and a variety of other characteristics.

Rising flavor inspiration amongst the customers has also raised the demand for exciting flavors and more pleasant beverages in the market, which has generated various new concepts in the beverage industry, such as ready to drink beverages, functional beverages, infused beverages. Ready to drink beverage is gaining customer’s attention with its high nutritional value and vibrant flavor due to addition of more than one component in the ready to drink beverages.

The number of COVID-19 patients is increasing across the globe because of which the governments of various countries have extended their lockdown. All companies and factories are closed in lockdown which impacts the production of ready to drink beverages.

There is possibility of disturbance in supply chain because of limited production of ready to drink beverages in lockdown. Moderate growth rate is expected in ready to drink beverages market in next two years as world is facing economic crises. The COVID-19 is caused by animals so consumers prefer plant based products over animal based products.

The consumption of vegan ready to drink beverages is expected to grow rapidly in the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Ready to Drink Beverages Market Study

Recent research data suggests that the global prevalence of obesity has increased by more than 75% since 1980, while in the last twenty years it has tripled in developing countries and particularly, in low income countries. More than 1.1 billion adults are overweight, of which 312 million are obese. Thus, market players in food & beverage industry are highly focusing to embed healthy ingredients in their end products to develop insulin resistance, lower body fats and fluid lipid. In addition to this, ready to drink beverages also helps to suppress food intake together with increase in energy expenditure to reduce body fat.

Millennials are the target audience for the ready to drink beverage market. The health-conscious millennials continue to redefine ready to drink beverage market. Ready to drink beverages give them freshness as well as energy. They are generation of busy lifestyles because of which they look for convenient, simple ways to conform to healthy lifestyle. The attractive unique packaging design on ready to drink beverages are favourable for beverage brands to market their product to young population. The eye catching slogan or advertisement on social media is influential factor for millennials towards ready to drink beverages.

“The awareness of health and wellness is rising due to which the demand for healthy and nutritious ready to drink beverages is rising. The frequency of launching gluten-free, fat-free, organic and vegan ready to drink beverages is increasing as well. Coupled with these, innovations in both organic and conventional ready to drink beverages will drive the market,” -says Nandini Roy Choudhury (client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Attractive Packaging Drawing the Attention of Consumers

Large number of manufacturers are entering into ready to drink beverages market which creates intense competition. To stand out in the competition manufacturers are focusing on innovative and unique packaging styles to grab the attention of consumers.

Craft beers and sparkling soda brands are following the trend of premium packaging trend. Quality and sustainability are the most important point which impacts the sale of the ready-to-drink beverages market. There is an inclination towards cans and glass bottles in ready-to-drink beverages as it gives premium look.

Yugen which is a Belgian brand collaborated with Ball Corporation to produce a new range of Kombucha packaged in printed cans. Attractive and unique packaging draws the attention of consumers.

Who is winning?

A few of the leading players operating in the global ready-to-drink beverages market are PepsiCo, Fuze Beverage, Coca Cola, Danone, Kraft Foods, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc., Campbell Soup Company and Abbott and other players.

Several leading manufacturers of ready to drink beverages are focusing on mergers and acquisition to expand its business geographical presence and to product portfolio. Leading players of ready to drink beverages are investing in research and development to produce innovative products of ready to drink beverages.

In 2017, Danone Group acquired White Wave Foods. The aim behind the acquisition was to strengthen the healthy and nutritious ready to drink beverages market in North America.

In January 2021, the Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. entered into a merger agreement with Maple Parent, which owns Keurig. The combined businesses created Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (“KDP”) to expand distribution capability and reach virtually every point-of-sale in North America.

READY TO DRINK BEVERAGES MARKET TAXONOMY

The global ready to drink beverages market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

By Product Type :

Tea

Coffee

Energy Drinks

Yogurt Drinks

Dairy Based beverages

Non-Dairy Based Beverages

Fortified Water

Others

By Nature :

Organic

Conventional

By Packaging :

Bottle

Tetra Pack

Sachet

Tin Can

Others

By Distribution Channel :

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Grocery Stores

Speciality Stores

Online retail

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Get Valuable Insights into Ready to Drink Beverages Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global ready to drink beverages market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

The study divulges compelling insights on the ready to drink beverages market based product type (Tea, Coffee, Energy Drinks, Yogurt Drinks, Dairy Based beverages, Non-Dairy Based Beverages, Fortified Water, & Others), nature (organic and conventional), packaging (Bottle, Tetra Pack, Sachet, Tin Can and Others), distribution channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Grocery Stores, Speciality Stores & Online retail) across seven major regions.

