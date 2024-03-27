Sustainable Growth Ahead: Bio PET Film Market to Hit US$231.0 Million by 2034 | FMI

The bio PET film market is expected to generate US$ 143.2 million in 2024. According to projections, the market will be worth US$ 231.0 million in 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9%. Recent years have seen considerable interest in bio PET films due to their environmentally friendly qualities. The use of renewable resources in bio PET reduces the carbon footprint compared to conventional PET.

Bio PET film demand has increased over the years as a result of Covid-19. World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that to meet the needs of emergency personnel, 1.6 million goggles, 89 million masks, and 75 million gloves were produced. In addition to face shields and sanitizer bottles, bio PET film is used in supplements, pumps, and other products.

Within a short period of time, demand and supply for medical packaging were highly unequal, there was a shortage of healthcare workers, and healthcare products were not manufactured. As a result, demand for bio PET film products and applications dropped, resulting in a fall in the bio PET industry. With bio PET films, fossil fuels are reduced, which makes the production process more sustainable. With regard to being 100% recyclable, bio PET film is no different from conventional PET film. Therefore, it is possible to collect, process, and reuse this waste in order to minimize waste and its impact on the environment.

Request Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/REP-GB-18426

Since bio PET film is composed of bio-based materials, it produces less carbon dioxide than traditional PET films. The packaging industry can be made more sustainable by reducing CO2 emissions. In addition to being flexible and easily recyclable, bio-PET film is widely used in a variety of packaging types, such as labels, clear packaging, and recyclable bottles.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Food and beverage industries will account for 35.6% of the market in 2024.

In China, Bio PET film sales are projected to increase by 6.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Bio PET films are expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% in the United States.

Bio PET film sales in Japan are expected to rise at a 3.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Based on application, packaging is expected to hold 46.7% of the market in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Various regional competitors constitute a fragmented market in the worldwide Bio PET film industry. Several Bio PET film manufacturers are expanding their facilities and production to increase their market share.

Get Ahead with Detailed Market Intelligence: Purchase Now to Access Segment-specific Information and uncover Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18426

Key Market Players

Polyplex

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC

KURARAY CO. LTD.

MG Chemicals

PLASTIPAK HOLDINGS INC.

Danone

Toyota Tsusho Corporation

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited.

SABIC

TEIJIN LIMITED

Biokunststofftool

The CocaCola Company

FKuR

Saipet Samartha Private Limited

Iwatani Corporation

Industry Developments Include

In August 2023, Terphane, an affiliate of Tredegar Corporation, which produces polyester BOPET films in Latin America, announced a collaboration with Origin Materials to develop environmentally friendly, high-performance bio-polymer films. Among other things, Terphane entered into a long-term capacity reservation agreement to purchase a high-value industrial bio-polymer, Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF).

In October 2023, Hyundai Motor unveiled the design for the all-electric IONIQ 6, an electric streamliner equipped with a thoughtful interior. The second vehicle in the IONIQ brand of all-electric vehicles. Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 embodies the values of EV owners with its aerodynamic design and use of sustainable materials.

Market Segmentation

By Film Type:

Lamination Film

Insulation Film

Other Films

By Application:

Packaging

Printing

Decoration

Other Applications

By End Use:

Food and Beverage

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Electrical and Electronics

Other Industrial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

Request Report Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-18426

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube