Latin America’s In-Mold Label Market: Poised for Growth Despite Challenges

North America is a leader in the in-mold label market, holding a significant share of 26.1% in 2022. This dominance is driven by several factors:

Major Food & Beverage Players: The presence of leading food and beverage companies in the US and Canada creates a high demand for attractive and informative packaging labels.

Established Industry: North America boasts a well-established in-mold labeling industry, supporting further market growth.

Sustainability Push: Government initiatives in the US, like the Plastics Pact, are promoting the use of recyclable and compostable packaging materials, favoring in-mold labels that can potentially reduce waste.

Latin America presents a promising region with projected growth. Several factors fuel this expansion:

Rising Emphasis on Branding: Latin American companies are increasingly focusing on product presentation and brand recognition, making in-mold labels attractive due to their high-quality aesthetics.

Sustainability Concerns: The growing emphasis on eco-friendly packaging solutions aligns well with in-mold labels, which can potentially reduce waste compared to traditional labeling methods.

Technological Advancements: Improvements in printing technologies are enabling the production of vibrant and intricate designs on in-mold labels, catering to consumer preferences for visually appealing packaging.

This focus on sustainability, coupled with a strong existing market, is expected to drive North American in-mold label market growth at a CAGR of 3.3% over the coming years.

The future growth prospects for the in-mold labels market appear promising, driven by several key factors that are reshaping the packaging industry landscape. With an anticipated valuation of US$ 1,568.1 million by 2033 and a steady CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2033, the market is poised for significant expansion.

Key Takeaways:

Europe is expected to dominate the market while growing with a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The market in India is projected to witness a promising CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

China is expected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

By material, polypropylene is projected to lead the segment and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

By end-use, the food segment is expected to lead the market. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% throughout the forecast period.

“Surging demand for product identification labels and attractive packaging is estimated to drive the demand for in-mold labels over the forecast period,” says an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape:

The in-mold labels market is extremely competitive and consists of various key industry players. These players are heavily investing in manufacturing in-mold labels.

The key industry players are CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Holding S.A, Avery Dennison Corp., Multicolor Corporation, Fuji Seal International Inc., Tasus Corporation, Canyon Graphics Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Korsini Ambalaj San. Tic. A.S., Walle Corporation, Duratech Industries Inc., Admark Visual Imaging Limited, Aspasie Inc., General Press Corporation.

Some recent developments:

Key industry players leverage organic growth strategies like acquisition, mergers, partnerships, and collaboration to enhance their product portfolio. This is expected to fuel the demand for in-mold labels in the forecast period.

In April 2021, Multi-Color Corporation (MCC) announced the acquisition of Paris Art Label Company, Inc., a United States-based label manufacturer that specializes in in-mold labeling (IML) for the food and beverage industry. The acquisition is expected to strengthen MCC’s position in the in-mold labeling market.

In January 2021, CCL Industries Inc. merged its label and consumer packaging group with Graphic West International, a United States-based manufacturer of In-mold labels and other packaging solutions. The merger is expected to create a leading provider of packaging solutions, including in-mold labels, for the food and beverage, healthcare, and consumer goods industries.

In September 2020, Constantia Flexibles launched a new range of In-mold labels for the food and beverage industry. The labels are designed to offer high-quality printing and improved sustainability and are available in various shapes and sizes.

In-mold Labels Market Landscape

In-mold Labels Market by Category

By Process:

Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Thermoforming

By Material:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene (PE)

Barrier

Paper & Others

By Printing Method:

Gravure

Flexo

Offset

Screen

Digital

Others

By End-use:

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Domestic Care

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

