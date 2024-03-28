Jahez-Kuwait gold sponsor of the 9th Gulf Bank 642 Marathon

Kuwait City, Kuwait, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Jahez International Company (“Jahez-Kuwait”), a pioneering platform that connects customers with their favorite restaurants through online orders, concluding its end of year campaign, was a gold sponsor of the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon, which took place on March 2nd, 2024, and was organized in collaboration with Suffix, a company specializing in sports event management. As part of its sponsorship and in an effort to demonstrate its commitment to health, fitness, and community engagement, over 100 Jahez-Kuwait employees participated in this significant event. The initiative serves as a testament to the Company’s dedication to fostering a culture of well-being and active living among its employees and the wider community.

Considered as one of the largest of its kind marathons in Kuwait, Jahez-Kuwait’s contribution to the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon went beyond a sponsorship fee. The Company utilized its various resources to support participants as they completed their distance categories through water stations at different locations throughout the marathon. Additionally, Jahez-Kuwait distributed free gifts to the 13,000 participants that joined the marathon this year in recognition of their contribution to the cause-driven initiative. Jahez-Kuwait’s participation throughout the marathon represents the Company’s responsible approach towards engaging with the Kuwaiti community, aligning with the values defined under its corporate social responsibility framework.

Aside from the sponsorship of the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon, the event marks the beginning of a series of initiatives that Jahez-Kuwait and Suffix will undertake to promote community engagement and healthy living. Among the upcoming events is a football tournament to be held during Ramadan, set to feature over 1,000 players, further emphasizing the Company’s dedication to supporting sports and fitness activities across the community.

Commenting on the Company’s participation in the marathon, Bader Al-Ajeel, General Manager of Jahez-Kuwait, said, “Our support for the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon reflects some of the core values at Jahez-Kuwait, especially those that revolve around self-care and practicing regular fitness activities to achieve a well-balanced lifestyle. We believe in the power of engaging with the community and the importance of leading by example when it comes to health and fitness. Participating in and supporting events similar to the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon are crucial in our mission to inspire a healthier, more active society. We are proud to see our employees take part in such significant numbers, and we are excited about the positive impact our continued collaboration with Suffix will have on our community.”

Al-Ajeel added, “As we continue to expand within the Kuwaiti market, Jahez-Kuwait has been strategically widening its footprint by collaborating with key players within the market. Aside from our business growth, we find it critical to actively engage with the Kuwaiti community and participate in various popular initiatives that give back to the community. Having said that, I would like to extend my thanks to the organizers for their hard work and effort which led to the successful outcome of this event. We look forward to sponsoring and participating in more initiatives that aim to spread a positive and lasting impact in the community.”

It is worth mentioning that Jahez-Kuwait entered the competitive food delivery industry with an innovative approach that focuses on enhancing the delivery experience for customers and restaurants. By allowing customers to simply drop a pin for delivery without needing to enter an address, Jahez-Kuwait provides a seamless and intuitive experience that takes convenience to a new level. The platform further empowers its users with flexible payment options, offering the freedom to pay anytime, whether before or after delivery, putting the control squarely in customers’ hands. Additionally, in collaboration with select partners, Jahez offers up to 50% off at some restaurants, providing unmatched value and making it a truly compelling choice for food delivery in Kuwait.

End

About Jahez

Jahez-Kuwait is a subsidiary of Jahez International Company KSA, one of the largest food delivery companies in Saudi Arabia. Founded in 2016, Jahez was quick to gain traction in the food delivery industry in Saudi Arabia, emerging as a prominent player with over 1.3 million active users and over 34,000 delivery partners across Saudi Arabia as of 31st March 2021. In 2022, Jahez entered the Kuwaiti market while simultaneously launching its Bahrain operation during the same year.