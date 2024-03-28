Riggs Family Dental Announces Big Invisalign Sale in Chandler: March 27th Special!

Chandler, AZ, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Riggs Family Dental – Chandler announces a smile makeover event on March 27th, aligning teeth discretely with modern orthodontic solutions. Patients can get $500 off on Invisalign in Chandler, AZ, coupled with a free consultation.

The dental team at this office comprises Dr. Carlos Lopez, Dr. Mark Lamborn, Dr. Jennifer Bailey, and Dr. Kaya Sarzynska, who are all passionate about creating flawless smiles. Invisalign and Invisalign Teen are their popular offerings, which can move misaligned teeth in perfect alignment.

Dr. Lopez and his team are here to help each patient understand their needs for orthodontic care. By giving a discount of $500 on Invisalign, they strive to make this treatment within everyone’s reach.

Invisalign addresses many issues, which include open bites, crowded teeth, cross bites, gaps, and underbites. At Riggs Family Dental – Chandler, the dentists create customized teeth aligners to replace the pain and discomfort with traditional braces. Wearing these aligners doesn’t require any dietary restrictions, as removing them is very easy.

Dr. Lopez, the reputed Chandler dentist, states, “Straightening teeth has never been so easy for the Chandler community. You can now save $500 on Invisalign and get your dream smile. On March 27th, we are providing you with this golden opportunity to benefit from the free consultation and overcome all misalignment issues.”

About Us:

Riggs Family Dental – Chandler meets the oral care needs of patients with high-quality treatments. Dr. Carlos Lopez and other dentists in his team help individuals achieve a confident, straight, and healthy smile with top-notch cosmetic, restorative, and general dentistry services. Visiting this practice provides easy access to Invisalign, dental implants, wisdom tooth removal, and more in a warm, inviting atmosphere.

To book your free consultation with our dentist or claim $500 off on Invisalign, contact Riggs Family Dental – Chandler. Call (480) 566-8349 to straighten your smile. You can also schedule your online appointment via Click Here

For media inquiries, please contact:

Email: riggsfamilydental@gmail.com

Address: 3960 E Riggs Rd Ste 5, Chandler, AZ 85249

Website: riggsfamilydental.com