Gloss Dental Kallison Ranch Opens in Far West Side San Antonio, Offering Exceptional Dental Care with Attractive New Patient Specials

San Antonio, TX, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Gloss Dental Kallison Ranch, the newest full-service dental practice in the Far West Side of San Antonio, Texas, is proud to announce its grand opening. To celebrate this significant milestone, the practice is offering an array of special promotions for new patients, emphasizing their commitment to accessible, high-quality dental care for the community.

New Patient Specials to Smile About

Understanding the importance of dental health and the need for affordable care, Gloss Dental Kallison Ranch is excited to introduce exclusive offers for new patients:

• comprehensive package includes all necessary exams and X-rays, ensuring a thorough dental health assessment at an unbeatable value.

• $0 Down Dental Service Financing: In an effort to make dental care more accessible, the practice is offering flexible financing options with $0 down. This includes up to 60 months payment plans to accommodate different financial needs.

• Complimentary Implants Consultation: Valued at $750, this offer includes a full exam and x-rays, providing an excellent opportunity for patients considering dental implants to explore their options with expert guidance.

• $29 Emergency Exam – If you are experiencing pain or discomfort due to a tooth, we want to make it easier for you to address the issue and get you out of pain. Includes limited evaluation and necessary X-rays .

• Free Teeth Whitening – We want you to show off your beautiful smile to your friends and family. This is our way of thanking you for keeping up with your dental care and visits. We will fabricate take-home whitening trays at no cost to you and offer syringes to whiten your teeth at home. Due to the sensitivity of bleaching material, you must be free of gum disease or cavities. New Patient consultation is required to qualify.

• Free Second Opinion Visit – Bring a plan from another office if you are not convinced by the advice you received from your dentist. We are happy to provide you with a free second opinion and share our thoughts and pricing. Includes consultation and necessary x-rays. Must bring a plan from another clinic in order to qualify.

• 10% OFF – Receive 10% off when you pay for your treatment in full. This is our way of thanking you for your trust and confidence in us providing quality and ethical care.

Meet the Expert Team

At the heart of Gloss Dental Kallison Ranch are Dr. Thakkar and Dr. Nigam, two distinguished dental professionals committed to providing exceptional care. Both are highly focused on providing quality and ethical care.

Dr. Thakkar, with almost 15 years of experience in dentistry, is a graduate of Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. His journey in dentistry is marked by a commitment to continuing education and a deep belief in treating each patient like family. His expertise, coupled with a passion for helping patients improve their smiles and quality of life, makes him a cornerstone of the practice.

Dr. Nigam, a prosthodontics specialist with an MDS from Mumbai and an MMSc in Oral Biology from Harvard School of Dental Medicine, brings a wealth of knowledge and skill in advanced dental procedures. Known for her artistic and creative approach to smile design and implant surgery, Dr. Nigam is dedicated to providing personalized, high-quality care.

A Commitment to the Community

Gloss Dental Kallison Ranch is more than just a dental office; it’s a place where the community’s well-being is a top priority. The practice aims to ensure that every patient in the Far West Side of San Antonio can access the best dental care in a comfortable and caring environment.

“We are thrilled to open our doors and welcome new patients to our state-of-the-art facility,” said Dr. Thakkar. “Our focus is not just on treating dental issues but also on preventing them and educating our patients about maintaining great oral health. Gloss Dental Kallison Ranch is here to serve the community for many years. This is a privilege and an honor that we do not take it for granted”

Visit Us

New patients and families are invited to experience the difference at Gloss Dental Kallison Ranch. To take advantage of the new patient specials or to learn more about the services offered, please visit [Insert Website URL] or call (210) 610-0790.

About Gloss Dental Kallison Ranch

At Gloss Dental Kallison Ranch, our team takes pride in serving patients with the utmost integrity and care. Every patient visit is an opportunity for our team to help improve someone’s quality of life. Our biggest reward is for patients to refer their friends and family to our office.

Gloss Dental Kallison Ranch is a full-service dental practice in the Far West Side of San Antonio, Texas. Offering a wide range of dental services for all ages, the practice is committed to providing excellent dentistry in a caring and comfortable environment. We are always looking for ways to improve ourselves and offer better patient service. We are in-network with all major private insurance plans and offer monthly payment options to make it easier for our patients to receive.

Services offered:

Dental Exams for Adults and Children, Dental Cleanings for all ages, deep cleaning, Tooth-colored fillings, Dental Sealants, Dental extractions, Wisdom teeth removal, Dental Implants, Clear braces, Root canals, Dental Crowns, and bridges, Dentures, teeth whitening, Cosmetic dentistry, Full mouth rehabilitation.

For more information, please visit https://glossdentalsa.com/.

Company : Gloss Dental Kallison Ranch

Contact Name : Gloss Dental

Contact No : 210-610-0790

Contact Email : info@glossdentalsa.com

Address : 14048 Culebra Rd Suite 121, San Antonio, TX 78253

https://glossdentalsa.com/