Breaking Boundaries In Dental Care: Bethany Family Dental Portland Succeeds With Its Laser Therapy For Comprehensive Treatment

Portland, OR, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Bethany Family Dental Portland introduces laser dentistry to elevate the experience of the community. Patients can now consult with the dentist here to explore their options for laser treatment in Portland, OR.

Under the guidance of Dr. Nathan Austria and Dr. Hahn, the practice is making comprehensive care more comfortable for individuals. To maintain the highest standard of dental care, they have now unveiled laser therapy to address various oral health concerns.

Incorporating laser technology in dental treatments paves the path for unparalleled precision and positive outcomes. Patients wanting fast, safe, effective procedures to fix stained, discolored, or decayed teeth can opt for this minimally invasive treatment.

The purpose of introducing laser treatment at Bethany Family Dental Portland is to eliminate drilling needs. Many individuals who feel uncomfortable or pain during dental procedures won’t require anesthesia anymore. Laser dentistry offers an advanced way to carry out teeth whitening and complex treatments for gum diseases.

Individuals who refrain from visiting dentists due to teeth sensitivity can now leave behind their fears. Laser technology has emerged as the best solution in the practice here to combat hypersensitivity in dental patients.

“With our commitment to providing top-notch dental care, we’re thrilled to offer laser treatment to our valued patients,” says Dr. Nathan Austria, the leading dentist in Portland. He adds, “Our goal is to deliver comprehensive treatments that prioritize patient comfort and satisfaction.”

About Bethany Family Dental Portland

Bethany Family Dental Portland specializes in general dentistry, Invisalign, cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, platelet-rich plasma, and specialty dentistry. Parents seeking a reliable pediatric dentist to safeguard young smiles can visit here. Dr. Nathan Austria and Dr. Hahn are the dentists at this practice, incorporating laser and cutting-edge technology into dentistry.

Want to make your visits more comfortable and less painful during dental procedures? Contact Bethany Family Dental Portland for laser treatment to address various oral health concerns. Call us at (503) 447-2920 or visit the website https://bethanyfamilydental.com/