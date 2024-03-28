Harmony Unleashed: Brush Needles Reveals Sonny Rollins T-Shirts, a Fusion of Jazz and Fashion

Rotterdam, Netherlands, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Brush Needles, a pioneer in the intersection of fashion, art, and music, is thrilled to announce the release of their exclusive Sonny Rollins T-shirts. This groundbreaking collaboration between marketeer Peter Bierens and visual artist Easton Davy brings forth a series of apparel that embodies the spirit of jazz legend Sonny Rollins.

Harmony of Fashion and Jazz

A Fusion of Craftsmanship and Jazz Inspiration

Brush Needles creates a symbiosis between the exciting craft of visual artists and top-notch Italian tailoring, mirroring the improvisational nature of jazz. Inspired by the words of Nina Simone, “Jazz is not just music, it’s a way of life,” Brush Needles embodies this philosophy in the fusion of different worlds, creating apparel that complements and enriches each other.

Sustainable Elegance, Handmade in Italy

Crafted with a blend of passion, detail, and high quality, Brush Needles’ sustainable apparel is certified and handmade in Italy. The country’s rich fashion heritage adds an extra layer of authenticity to the Sonny Rollins T-shirts. Using organic cotton and responsible materials, Brush Needles continues to uphold Italy’s status as a world leader in fashion.

The Visionary Behind the Brand

Marketeer Peter Bierens, fueled by a love for fashion and craftsmanship, founded Brush Needles in late 2018. With a background steeped in the fashion industry and a teenage love for jazz, particularly ignited during his volunteer days at the Rotterdam jazz club Thelonious, Peter envisioned a brand that merges his passions. Brush Needles became a platform where fashion and jazz converge, offering high-quality experiences that resonate with enthusiasts.

Peter & Easton: A Jazz-Inspired Collaboration

Meeting of Minds at The North Sea Jazz Festival

Peter Bierens and visual artist Easton Davy’s paths crossed at The North Sea Jazz Festival around 2005. A friendship blossomed, and Peter, captivated by Easton’s unique art style, saw the potential for his works to transcend canvas and become wearable art. In early 2020, the duo, alongside a team of inspired professionals from Italy, embarked on transforming Easton’s early works into the first series of Brush Needles shirts, culminating in the Sonny Rollins collection.

Easton Davy: Elevating Jazz Through Art

Top-Notch American Visual Artist

Easton Davy, a distinguished American visual artist, breathes life into jazz through rich colors, sharp shapes, and a provocative style. Renowned for music-inspired screen prints and paintings, Easton’s work pays tribute to the history of jazz and positions it as an art form. His creations capture the essence of jazz, from the excitement of improvisation to the blues’ seriousness and melancholy.

Colors Inspired by Jazz Roots

For the Sonny Rollins T-shirts, Easton employs three central colors: red, green, and blue. These vibrant hues reflect his Caribbean heritage and vintage influences, infusing the collection with a nostalgic charm. Easton’s art, a reflection of jazz itself, brings together exciting colors and African roots.

From Montrose to New York: Easton’s Creative Journey

Influence of Montrose on Creative Development

Easton’s childhood in Montrose, Pennsylvania, played a pivotal role in his artistic development. The simplicity and tranquility of Montrose’s landscape fueled his creativity, laying the foundation for a prolific period of artwork. Despite the challenges of being one of the few black residents, Easton’s time in Montrose became instrumental in shaping his artistic voice.

Creative Evolution in New York

Returning to New York in 1987, Easton immersed himself in the city’s vibrant street art scene. Working as a graphic designer to support his artistic endeavors, Easton navigated the complexities of finding his voice and style. His love for jazz blossomed during the ’90s, sparked by the influence of two girlfriends.

Love for Jazz Ignites Artistic Passion

Jazz’s Impact on Easton’s Artistry

Jazz became a significant influence in Easton’s life, leading to exhibitions, live paintings at jazz festivals, and creating album covers for the renowned Blue Note label. His love for jazz continued to evolve, culminating in the creation of thousands of prints, custom artwork for artists like FKA Twigs, and a recent series of watercolors during the pandemic lockdown in Nevis.

Immerse Yourself in the Jazz Elegance of Sonny Rollins T-Shirts Brush Needles’ Sonny Rollins T-shirts set a new standard for excellence, celebrating the fusion of fashion and jazz. The collection captures the spirit of Sonny Rollins’ legendary contributions to jazz, ensuring that enthusiasts can wear his influence with pride.

Quotes from Peter Bierens and Easton Davy

Peter Bierens expresses, “This collection is more than fashion; it’s a tribute to Sonny Rollins. We aimed to create something that embodies his musical legacy and allows fans to integrate his spirit into their lives. The Sonny Rollins T-shirts are a harmonious blend of craftsmanship, jazz inspiration, and sustainable elegance.”

Easton Davy adds, “Working with Peter and the team has been a journey of creativity and shared passion. Jazz is not just about the notes; it’s about the emotions and colors it evokes. The colors in the Sonny Rollins T-shirts are a nod to my roots and the jazz that continues to inspire my art.”

About Brush Needles

Pushing Boundaries in Fashion and Music Brush Needles stands as a trailblazing brand at the intersection of style and musical homage. Founded by Peter Bierens, the brand is committed to quality, innovation, and paying tribute to legendary musicians. The Sonny Rollins T-shirts exemplify Brush Needles’ dedication to redefining fashion through the lens of music.

Celebrate Jazz Elegance with Sonny Rollins T-Shirts

Brush Needles invites you to explore the transformative collection of Sonny Rollins T-shirts, where fashion meets jazz sophistication. To immerse yourself in the vibrancy of these exclusive T-shirts, visit Brush Needles’ website or contact customer support at support@brushneedles.com.

