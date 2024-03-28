Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata is Always Ready to Offer the Right Medical Support during Emergency

Kolkata, India, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Medical emergencies can be horrifying and can cause distress related to the health and well-being of a loved one. Only an appropriate means of medical transport can be beneficial enough to shift patients to the desired medical centre so that they can get the right treatment at the right time. Vedanta Air Ambulance is presenting the best solution regarding the quick and risk-free relocation of patients in the form of Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata that helps transfer the ailing individuals without causing discomfort during the journey. We are managing the entire evacuation mission according to the requirements of the patients!

With an unblemished track record of being a successful medical transport medium, we never disappoint with our life-saving service and always remain available to help patients in their critical times. We take every request right on time to avoid any delay in responding to the needs of the ailing individuals. Our medical jets are outfitted with several life saving equipment that allow patients to remain in normal condition while they are in transit. We aim to provide Air Ambulance from Kolkata with enhanced amenities suitable according to the necessities of the patients.

Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati Offers Enhanced Amenities while Traveling to the Opted Destination

Equipped with several life support gadgets and tools the medical jets at Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati provide a hospital-like environment to the patients and keep their medical condition in thriving condition all along the journey. We have an experienced medical team that can take good care of the health of the patients throughout the journey and offers high-grade care and medical aids to them until they reach their choice of healthcare facility.

At an event, our team at Air Ambulance in Guwahati was asked to arrange an air ambulance service for shifting a patient with pancreatic complications who needed constant oxygen support throughout the journey. Taking all the necessary details about the underlying medical condition of the patient we composed the medical evacuation service without causing any breach or mission anything out. We properly sanitized the entire flight and incorporated the important Medical equipment inside making it easier for the patients to travel from one place to another for better treatment. We allowed a medical team to accompany the patient throughout the journey and also ensured the journey was direct.