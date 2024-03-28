Powers Dental Group Raises Patient Satisfaction Through Advanced Implant Surgery in Colorado Springs

Dental Implants Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs, CO, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Powers Dental Group Colorado Springs is increasing their patient satisfaction through their advanced implant surgery process. Dental implant treatment creates a state of dental anxiety among patients. We improvised advanced implant surgery to raise patient satisfaction in Colorado Springs.

Dr. Adriana Chaves Kelton, a practicing dentist in Powers Dental Group Colorado Springs, states, “Dental implants are the backbone of confidence for the people with knocked-out or missing teeth. This also keeps the dental structure intact by preventing the inward shifting of the teeth. People refrain from undergoing implant surgery because of dental anxiety. Our implant dentist introduced advanced methods that will increase patient satisfaction and reduce dental anxiety.”

Dental implants in Colorado Springs implemented an advanced implant surgery process, which includes implant placement, osseointegration, and prosthetic tooth attachment. Implant placement is the initial step where the implant placement occurs in the jawbone. Local anesthesia is used in the process to make the process comfortable for the patients. 

The osseointegration process includes the fusion of the implant with the jawbone. Once the fusion is completed, the prosthetic tooth is placed on the implant. The process involves a gum tissue incision to expose the top part of the implant. This exposure of the top part allows the fitting of the prosthetic tooth. 

About:

We are focused on providing top-notch dental services, from dental implant surgery to specialty dentistry. Our kind and compassionate team creates a comfortable environment so that you can address your concerns easily. We are committed to compassion, continuous education, and the utilization of cutting-edge technology. Bring your dental problems to us and get effective and comfortable solutions back.

Are you facing a situation of a knocked-out tooth? There is nothing to worry about because we are there to help you. Visit our dental office and book an appointment to learn more about our process. Reach out to us via phone (719) 597-9737 and powers@mb2dental.com

For media inquiries, please visit:

Address: 5780 N Carefree Cir, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Website: powersdentalgroup.com

