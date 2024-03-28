Revamping IT Infrastructure: Cloud Computing’s Impact on the Industry

Cloud Computing Industry | Forecast 2030

The global market size for cloud computing was estimated at USD 483.97 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2023 to 2030. The growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing amount of data generated by mobile applications and websites, the need for large storage requirements, the increasing need to deliver customer-centric applications to increase customer satisfaction, and the need for control and reduction of Capital Expenditures (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditures (OPEX). Several emerging technologies are driving the growth of the global cloud computing market, such as big data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML). In addition, cloud computing services are driven by other prominent factors, such as protecting private information, increasing Disaster Recovery (DR) speed, and the execution of regulatory mandates. As a result, cloud storage services with unlimited storage are increasingly being implemented by enterprises.

Cloud services provide businesses and individuals with a secure, safe way to store important data. Furthermore, cloud accounts include various encryption tools to protect data, which may increase demand for public cloud services. According to the survey report conducted by Flexera Software in March 2023, the multi-cloud would primarily be used for security tools, followed by cost optimization tools, governance tools, and management tools.

Public Cloud Market Growth & Trends

The global public cloud market size is expected to reach USD 596.0 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Owing to the high scalability and reduced operational costs offered by cloud services in the wake of digital transformation of industries, the market is witnessing rapid growth. Moreover, enterprises across the globe are gradually adopting public cloud technology to rapidly build, test, and release quality software products.

The public cloud is a multi-tenant environment, which offers rapid elasticity and high scalability with capability to consume resources on a pay-per-use basis. Governments and institutions are planning gradually to completely integrate its conventional systems with these computing technologies. As a part of the IT Modernization effort, U.S Federal Government had initiated Cloud Smart Strategy in October 2018 to improve citizen-centric services, accessibility, and maintain cybersecurity. Moreover, adoption of the technology is rapidly gaining importance among Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs) sector due to the cost competitiveness offered in the market.

Private Cloud Market Analysis and Forecast

The global private cloud market was valued at USD 222.30 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Businesses with variable networks frequently use the private cloud to ensure access and total control over the cloud environment. Enterprises are adopting a private cloud due to the necessity for data protection and compliance with the shifting regulatory environment. Companies aim to lower CAPEX while concentrating on business transformation projects that improve organizational agility.

Hybrid Cloud Market Analysis and Forecast

The global hybrid cloud market size was valued at USD 90.28 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% from 2023 to 2030. There has been a significant shift toward hybrid infrastructure services due to the expansion of cloud and industrialized services and the loss of traditional Data Center Outsourcing (DCO). A decline in traditional DCO is due to the increase in infrastructure utility services, colocation, and hosting spending. This is anticipated to fuel the transition to cloud hosting. Moreover, government agencies are refocusing their efforts on implementing hyper-scale clouds, which offer advantages including unified operations, data center modernization, application innovation, and security and governance. Furthermore, the cloud allows government organizations to handle cyclical demands or emergencies without overprovisioning hardware.

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly competitive due to the presence of major players such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.; Amazon.com Inc.; Adobe Inc.; Google LLC; Microsoft Corp.; International Business Machines Corp; Oracle Corp.; Salesforce.com Inc.; SAP SE; and Workday, Inc. Companies are adopting several growth strategies, such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches, to stay afloat in this competitive industry. For instance, in May 2023, SAP SE expanded its partnership with Google Cloud, to introduce an open data offering that simplifies data landscapes and increases business intelligence. SAP Datasphere and Google’s cloud-enable customers to build end-to-end data clouds that bring data from across their enterprise landscape, allowing businesses to view the entire data estate in real time and maximize the value of their SAP SE and Google Cloud software investments. The new Google Cloud open data offering complements SAP’s RISE with SAP solution, allowing customers to view their most crucial data without duplication in real-time.

