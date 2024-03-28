Revamping Workplace Mobility: EMM’s Influence on the Industry

Enterprise Mobility Management Industry | Forecast 2030

The global enterprise mobility management market size was evaluated at USD 12.01 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.4% from 2023 to 2030. Enterprise mobility management (EMM) products are witnessing growing demand across the globe owing to a significant increase in mobile devices, and shifting various end-user companies’ focus on protecting their digital infrastructure is propelling market growth. Further, advancements in cloud-based EMM solutions are creating a positive outlook for the market. The rising adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies and the rising mobile workforce by various enterprises to enhance employees’ productivity are expected to drive market growth in the forecast period.

Access the Global Enterprise Mobility Management Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Moreover, enterprise mobility management enables businesses to enhance their workplace efficiency and productivity, control operational costs, and reduce device downtime. The solution benefits the IT administration to remotely distribute applications across end-users, making the data accessible to them easily. In addition to the benefits, the solution offers advanced privacy capabilities, including remote data encryption and wiping to secure business information.

The growing focus of governments across countries, such as the UK, India, Canada, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia, to apply stringent regulations and laws on safeguarding personal and private information is further anticipated to boost the enterprise mobility management market growth. The aim to fund multiple research projects supporting cybersecurity product development to enhance digital infrastructure data security is fueling the demand in the market.

Mobile Device Management Market Growth & Trends

The global mobile device management market size is expected to reach USD 28.37 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to the recent reports of Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness growth due to the increasing adoption of mobile devices in the workplace and the need to secure and manage them. With the proliferation of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices, employees are increasingly using their personal devices for work purposes. This trend, commonly referred to as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), has led to an increase in the number of mobile devices that need to be managed and secured within an organization. Mobile device management (MDM) solutions provide a centralized platform for managing & securing mobile devices, including the ability to enforce security policies, monitor device usage, and remotely wipe data in case of loss or theft.

As more organizations adopt BYOD policies or provide employees with company-owned mobile devices, the demand for MDM solutions is expected to continue to grow. Furthermore, the adoption of mobile devices has been further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, as remote work has become the norm for many organizations. As employees work from home or other locations outside of the traditional office, the need for MDM solutions to manage and secure employee devices outside of the organization’s network perimeter has increased. However, the mobile device landscape is highly fragmented, with a wide range of operating systems, device types, and versions in use. This fragmentation makes it difficult for MDM solutions to provide comprehensive management and security across all devices.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Enterprise Mobility Management Industry Data Book – Mobile Device Management, Mobile Identity Management, Mobile Content Management and Mobile Application Management Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Mobile Identity Management Market Growth & Trends

The global mobile identity management market size is expected to reach USD 16.97 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 26.6% from 2023 to 2030, according to a recent report from Grand View Research, Inc. Mobile Identity Management (MIM) solutions are becoming increasingly important as more employees use mobile devices to access company data and applications. With the advent of mobile workforces and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) regulations, MIM solutions provide organizations with a secure and practical approach to managing user identities and accessing company resources on mobile devices.The increased adoption of mobile devices and the necessity for safe access to corporate resources from these devices are projected to drive demand for MIM solutions. Furthermore, as more organizations migrate to cloud-based services, MIM solutions will safeguard access to such services.

Mobile device management (MDM) capabilities, which are frequently included in MIM systems, enable organizations to put security limits on mobile devices, such as mandating encryption and limiting access to applications and data. An essential security component of Mobile Identity Management (MIM) is two-factor authentication (2FA), which adds an extra layer of security on top of a username and password. 2FA provides additional security to guard against unauthorized access to sensitive data or systems by providing an additional layer of authentication. Cyber dangers are more likely to affect mobile devices than traditional desktop or laptop PCs. MIM provides security features, including multi-factor authentication, mobile device management, and secure data transit to guard against these risks.

Go through the table of content of Enterprise Mobility Management Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Mobile Content Management Market Growth & Trends

The global mobile content management market size is expected to reach USD 12.29 billion by 2030 and expand at a CAGR of 22.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc.The market is expected to grow with the rise of mobile devices in the workplace, businesses are coping to manage and secure these devices while also enabling workers to work quickly and collaboratively. BYOD policies, which allow employees to use personal devices for work purposes, are growing in popularity but pose security threats. To serve the expanding number of mobile internet users, organizations aim to produce, manage, and offer content that is optimized for mobile devices.

The recent emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and automation technologies are revolutionizing the content management industry, specifically mobile content management. These technologies enable businesses to deliver personalized and targeted content experiences, while also streamlining content creation, curation, and delivery processes. By leveraging AI, ML, and automation, companies can offer their customers customized content experiences, improve operational efficiency, and gain a competitive advantage in the market. Moreover, mobile content management solutions have increased collaboration and productivity by offering employees real-time access to the most recent versions of documents and data. This can help to reduce errors and improve efficiency.

Competitive Landscape

The market is competitive with the presence of major Cisco Systems; SAP SE; Broadcom, Inc.; Vmware, Inc.; Ivanti; Sophos; and Blackberry, among others. These companies maintain an exhaustive product portfolio and are employed to maintain a competitive edge in the market, their product offerings, the applications segment they served, the sophistication of their technology, their strategy to differentiate their products, and their industry impact.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter