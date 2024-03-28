Vital Signs Monitoring Systems Market to Reach US$ 11.8 Billion by 2027| CAGR: 5% – TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

Transparency Market Research’s most recent market report on vital signs monitoring systems forecasts a robust growth trajectory for the global market. The surge in the geriatric demographic and the escalating prevalence of chronic illnesses are identified as key drivers. The report indicates that the global vital signs monitoring systems market, valued at approximately US$ 7.4 billion in 2018, is poised for a steady expansion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 5% to reach a value of ~US$ 11.8 Bn from 2019 through 2027.

Vital signs monitoring systems play a crucial role in healthcare settings, providing real-time data on essential physiological parameters such as heart rate, blood pressure, temperature, and respiratory rate, enabling healthcare professionals to assess patients’ health status accurately and make informed decisions.

Stakeholders Launch New Products to Gain Market Share

Participants in the present market of vital signs monitoring systems are heavily investing resources into the development of novel products. Additionally, numerous enterprises are directing their efforts towards introducing fresh products to enhance their competitive advantage within the current market landscape. While pricing strategies will continue to play a pivotal role in differentiation, stakeholders are placing emphasis on product innovations and broadening their product range.

As an illustration, in December 2019, Nihon Kohden, a U.S.-based company, unveiled a portable vital signs monitoring device tailored for utilization in outpatient facilities. This newly introduced device integrates various parameters, encompassing observational and vital signs data, thereby aiding physicians in efficiently gathering requisite insights.

Competitive Landscape:

Medtronic,Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Services Inc.),GE Healthcare (General Electric Company),Koninklijke Philips N.V.,OMRON Corporation,VitalConnect,Infinium Medical,Masimo,Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd,BioBeat.

Segmentation:

Modality

Bench-top

Handheld

Wearable

Technology

Connected Devices

Conventional

Component

Consoles

Accessories & Consumables

Apps/Software

Product

Cardiovascular

ECG

Heart Rate

Blood Pressure Monitoring

Body Temperature

Pulse Oximetry

Capnography

Respiratory Rate

End User

Hospitals

Home Care

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers: Technological advancements, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, rising demand for remote patient monitoring.

Challenges: Data privacy concerns, interoperability issues, high initial investments, reimbursement challenges in emerging economies.

Key Developments:

In December 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced five-year strategic agreement with Inspira Health to drive innovation in diagnostic imaging solutions and standardize patient monitoring

In October 2019, Masimo received CE approval for Radius Capnography. It is a wireless Bluetooth connectivity-enabled portable capnography that can be used for patients of all ages.

In August 2019, BioBeat received the FDA approval for its Wearable Watch and Patch. This enabled the company to strengthen opportunities for remote patient monitoring with vital signs monitors.

In March 2019, Hill-Rom Services, Inc. acquired Voalte, Inc. to strengthen its position in care communications and advance mobile and digital communication platform capabilities

, Hill-Rom Services, Inc. acquired Voalte, Inc. to strengthen its position in care communications and advance mobile and digital communication platform capabilities In February 2019, OMRON Corporation announced joint venture with HeartVoice Pte. Ltd. to provide health management services to businesses.

Market Trends:

Adoption of wearable vital signs monitoring devices.

Integration of IoT and AI in monitoring systems for real-time data analysis.

Shift towards wireless and portable monitoring solutions.

Emphasis on telemedicine and virtual healthcare platforms.

Adoption of Technologically Advanced Products

The global vital signs monitoring systems market is poised for growth, driven by increased awareness of telemedicine and a rising demand for technologically advanced products. Companies are investing in innovative solutions to enhance treatment effectiveness. For instance, VitalConnect’s VitalPatch received FDA clearance in December 2017, extending its wear duration. Additionally, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases among the elderly is expected to further boost market growth.

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key Market Study Points:

Competitive landscape analysis

Market penetration strategies

Product development and innovation

Regulatory landscape assessment

Pricing analysis and cost structure evaluation

