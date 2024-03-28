Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market to exceed US$ 20 Billion by 2028: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

Medical nonwoven disposables play a crucial role in healthcare, offering enhanced hygiene and reduced contamination. These products, including surgical gowns, face masks, and bandages, are made from materials like polypropylene and polyethylene, ensuring safety for healthcare professionals. Technological advancements in healthcare, coupled with increased demand for advanced wound dressing techniques, are driving the global medical nonwoven disposables market. Additionally, government initiatives and the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections among the elderly are further propelling market growth. Studies show that nonwoven materials significantly reduce infection rates compared to woven products, making them a preferred choice for healthcare settings.

Medical nonwoven disposables market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, to reach a value of ~ US$ 20 Bn by the end of 2028 .

Innovations in New Materials Help to Bolster Market Growth

The utilization of nonwovens in medical applications is experiencing rapid growth. Beyond traditional uses such as drapes and gowns, companies in the medical nonwoven disposables sector are exploring new opportunities by developing implantables, sutures, and blood filters from nonwoven materials. Particularly, the revenue from medical nonwovens for wound care applications is expected to witness a significant surge. Furthermore, the prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) is a key driver for market growth in this sector.

Companies involved in medical nonwoven disposables are enhancing their capabilities in drylaid, spunlaid, and meltblown nonwovens. For example, the Freudenberg Group, a leading supplier of household and cleaning products, offers a range of nonwovens including drylaid, wetlaid, and spunlaid varieties used in medical, automotive, and apparel industries. Additionally, in the emerging markets of the Asia Pacific region, the adoption of single-use solutions is being facilitated by doctors trained abroad who are familiar with the benefits of such products, contributing to market expansion.

Major Players:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation,Medline Industries, Inc.,Mölnlycke Health Care,Paul Hartmann AG,Ahlstrom-Munksjö,Medtronic plc,Asahi Kasei Corporation,Freudenberg & Co. KG,Essity AB,Domtar Corporation

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market – Segmentation

Product

Surgical Products

Drapes

Gowns

Caps

Masks

Others

Wound Dressings

Bandages

Tapes

Post-operative Wound Dressings

Operative Wound Dressings

Dressing Pads

Incontinence Products

Under Pads

Diapers

Material

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Acetate

Rayon

Polyamides & Polyesters

Acrylic

Others

End User

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Consumer & Home Healthcare

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Development of Wipes Made from Bio-based Polymers

Spunlace materials are making waves in the medical nonwoven disposables market, with manufacturers ramping up production to create eco-friendly wipes that minimize environmental impact. However, material suppliers are seeking more sustainable and cost-effective polymers to lower end-product costs. Consequently, equipment suppliers are innovating with new raw materials to enhance production processes, leading to the availability of affordable and sustainable products.

Amidst a growing global population, companies in the medical nonwoven disposables sector are capitalizing on opportunities by expanding the production of “sensitive” items like baby wipes. They are intensifying marketing efforts, emphasizing fragrance-free, alcohol-free, and hypoallergenic attributes. Additionally, there’s a rising trend towards lyocell-based nonwovens to meet consumer preferences for environmentally friendly products. Breakthrough innovations are also facilitating the production of baby wipes using bio-based polymers, further driving sustainability in the market.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections

Growing demand for single-use medical products

Advancements in nonwoven technology

Rising healthcare expenditure

Stringent regulations regarding infection control

Challenges:

Environmental concerns associated with disposable products

Pricing pressures in developing economies

Competition from reusable medical textiles

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Trends

Shift towards biodegradable and eco-friendly nonwoven disposables

Adoption of antimicrobial nonwoven materials for infection prevention

Increasing focus on lightweight and breathable materials for enhanced comfort

Collaboration between manufacturers and healthcare institutions for product development and customization

Future Outlook

The medical nonwoven disposables market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by ongoing technological advancements, increasing healthcare awareness, and the need for efficient infection control measures. However, sustainability concerns and pricing pressures may pose challenges to market growth, necessitating innovation in material development and manufacturing processes.

Key Market Study Points

Market size and growth projections

Regional analysis and market dynamics

Market segmentation by service type, sourcing type, application, industry vertical, and region

Competitive landscape and key players

Recent developments and technological advancements

