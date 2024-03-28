Medical Equipment Rental Market to Gain Value of US$ 70.95 Billion by 2028, States TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

Transparency Market Research’s most recent report on the global medical equipment rental market highlights a surge in demand driven by rising healthcare expenditure and a growing need for innovative medical equipment. This trend has spurred significant growth in the medical equipment manufacturing industry. Consequently, these factors are anticipated to be key drivers propelling the medical equipment rental market forward throughout the forecast period, spanning from 2021 to 2028.

The global medical equipment rental market reached US$ 51.05 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028, projecting to reach US$ 70.95 billion by 2028. Analysts foresee a surge in demand for electronic and digital equipment rental post-COVID-19, driven by the trend of digitization in healthcare. However, lack of transparency in rental agreements poses challenges for consumers in negotiating favorable pricing options.

To address this, rental providers should collaborate with insurance companies to educate customers and medical practitioners on fair market value prices and insurance replacement costs. A notable shift from procurement to rental of medical devices is emerging as a prominent trend in the healthcare industry.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost Market Growth: Key Driver

By 2030, the projected toll of deaths attributed to cardiovascular diseases is anticipated to climb to 23.3 million. Chronic health conditions, including hypertension, diabetes, as well as cardiovascular and respiratory ailments, necessitate consistent and ongoing monitoring. According to estimates from the American Diabetes Association, by 2050, one out of every three adults in the United States is expected to be afflicted with diabetes.

The escalating prevalence of these diseases underscores the burgeoning demand for home health care medical devices and services. Consequently, this surge in demand is anticipated to fuel the need for rental medical equipment. Consequently, the uptick in diagnoses of chronic conditions fuels the adoption of various home care medical devices, encompassing rehabilitation aids, diabetes management supplies, and mobility devices.

Leading players:

Apria Healthcare Group, Inc.,Centric Health Corporation.,Hill-ROM Holdings, Inc.,Nunn’s Home Medical Equipment,Port Huron Hospital Medical Equipment,US Med-Equip, Inc.,Universal Hospital Services, Inc.,Woodley Equipment Company Ltd.,Walgreen Co.,Westside Medical Supply, Inc.

Market Segmentation-

By Device Type Personal / Home care Equipment Electronic / Digital Equipment Surgical Equipment Durable Medical Equipment Long Term Care Acute Care Emergency and Trauma Storage and Transport



By End-user Personal / Home Care Medical Equipment Rental Chronic and Geriatric Patients Preventive Care / Monitoring Short Term and Outpatient Care Institutional Medical Equipment Rental Hospitals Healthcare Centers Medical Nursing Homes Medical Research Laboratories/Institutions



Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers:

Increasing demand for advanced medical equipment.

Rising healthcare expenditures.

Growing emphasis on cost containment.

Technological advancements in medical devices.

Favorable reimbursement policies.

Challenges:

Stringent regulatory requirements.

Concerns regarding equipment maintenance and hygiene.

Limited availability of skilled professionals.

Economic instability in certain regions.

Medical Equipment Rental Market: Key Developments

In June 2020 , MedOne Company stated that it would be opening a new center for providing rent and services of medical equipment. The new center is expected to open in North Carolina. U.S.

, MedOne Company stated that it would be opening a new center for providing rent and services of medical equipment. The new center is expected to open in North Carolina. U.S. In March 2020, Med-Equip announced that it would acquire Martab equipment management services. The acquisition is being carried out in order to offer rentals of devices specially made such as home testing kits.

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Trends:

Several trends are shaping the medical equipment rental market, including:

Adoption of telemedicine and remote monitoring solutions.

Shift towards value-based care models.

Rising demand for refurbished medical equipment.

Emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable equipment solutions.

Collaborations and partnerships among key market players.

Key Market Study Points:

Market size and growth projections.

Demand for different types of medical equipment rental services.

Analysis of regional markets and emerging trends.

Regulatory landscape and its impact on market dynamics.

Competitive analysis and key market players.

