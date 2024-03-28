Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market to Reach US$ 4.4 Billion by 2028: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

The global bone grafts and substitutes market surpassed US$ 3 billion in value in 2020, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028. By the end of 2028, it is anticipated to exceed US$ 4.4 billion. Analysts attribute this growth to the increasing prevalence of bone and joint disorders, particularly osteoporosis, with women being more susceptible. Advancements in orthopedic surgeries have opened up new avenues for market expansion, including rising demand for dental bone grafts. However, the market faces challenges due to high costs, prompting players to focus on cost-effective solutions to meet growing patient demands.

Bone grafts have been pivotal for bone regeneration, structural restoration, and pain alleviation over many years. Initially, autografts, utilizing the patient’s own bone, were the go-to option for bone grafting, considered the gold standard. However, autologous bone grafts pose infection risks during surgical procedures, potentially leading to delayed healing and prolonged hospital stays.

To address these concerns, allografts emerged as an alternative in the market. Allografts offer both osteoinductive and osteoconductive properties, making them a viable substitute for autografts. The availability of allografts in various shapes and sizes, processed into forms like chips, is anticipated to drive growth in the allografts segment during the forecast period.

Rise in Demand for Innovative Technologies: Major Driver

Increase in government initiatives and laws on usage of bone graft & substitutes, and rise in population drive the global bone grafts and substitutes market

Technological advancements and increase in adoption of advanced bone grafts and substitute products are expected to propel the bone grafts and substitutes market in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa during the forecast period

Key players:

DePuy Synthes,Integra LifeSciences,NuVasive Inc.,Stryker,Wright Medical Group N.V.,Xtant Medical,Zimmer Biomet,Baxter Healthcare Corporation,Medtronic

Market Segmentation-

Product Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Others Synthetic Bone graft Others

Material

Ceramic-based Calcium Phosphate Calcium Sulfate Others

Polymer-based Polylactides Polyglycolides Polyurethanes Others

Growth Factor-based

Cell-based

Others

End-user Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics Others



Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers : Increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, rising geriatric population, technological advancements in grafting materials, growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures.

: Increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, rising geriatric population, technological advancements in grafting materials, growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Challenges: High cost associated with advanced bone grafting materials, stringent regulatory requirements, limited reimbursement policies in certain regions.

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Trends:

Growing adoption of 3D printing technology for customized bone grafts.

Shift towards minimally invasive procedures for bone grafting.

Rising research and development activities to introduce novel grafting materials with enhanced biocompatibility and osteoconductivity.

Future Outlook: The bone grafts and substitutes market is poised for remarkable growth in the coming years, driven by continuous advancements in grafting materials, increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure, and expanding applications of bone grafts in various medical fields.

Key Market Study Points:

Market penetration and growth rate of different types of bone grafts.

Analysis of key players, their market share, and strategic initiatives.

Evaluation of regulatory landscape influencing market growth.

Assessment of emerging technologies and their impact on market dynamics.

