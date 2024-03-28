Digital Dose Inhalers Market to Rise at 12.5% CAGR during Forecast Period: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

The global digital dose inhalers market, valued at US$ 2.23 billion in 2021, is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2031, reaching over US$ 7.22 billion by 2031. These inhalers, equipped with sensors and wireless connectivity, aid in improving medication adherence for respiratory diseases like COPD and asthma. Physicians increasingly prescribe these advanced products, driving market growth. Investment in technologically advanced solutions such as smart inhalers promises high returns for manufacturers. However, low awareness among the population poses a challenge to sales. Nevertheless, the introduction of reimbursement plans to alleviate healthcare costs is expected to foster positive patient sentiment towards these effective treatments.

Digital dose inhalers are innovative devices designed to manage drug delivery for respiratory conditions like asthma and COPD. They feature precise dose counters, aiding patients in tracking therapy adherence. The global market for digital dose inhalers is fueled by factors such as increasing patient populations, adoption of advanced technologies, and extensive research and development efforts.

The rise in respiratory diseases globally, including asthma and COPD, along with the growing elderly population, further propels the demand for digital inhalers. The integration of data with electronic health records is a notable trend in this market, enhancing patient management.

However, effective management of chronic airway diseases heavily relies on patient education, with inhaler technique being paramount. Deficiencies in clinicians’ knowledge regarding inhaler usage hinder market growth due to inadequate patient instruction.

Emerging economies like India, China, Brazil, and Mexico present lucrative opportunities for digital dose inhaler market expansion. Factors such as sizable geriatric populations, government healthcare initiatives, increased research activities, and environmental factors contribute to market growth in these regions. For instance, the WHO reported a significant geriatric population, particularly in developing countries, offering substantial market potential for industry players.

Increase in Awareness and Penetration Augmenting Demand for Metered Dose Inhalers

The metered dose inhalers (MDIs) segment dominated the global digital dose inhalers market in 2021, primarily due to increased penetration and product launches. MDIs are favored for their inherent multi-dose nature, making them more cost-effective than other inhalation delivery systems. They are widely used to treat respiratory diseases like asthma and COPD. Regulatory approvals have further boosted this segment, exemplified by AstraZeneca’s approval for Bevespi Aerosphere in December 2018 by the European Commission. This approval expanded the company’s offerings of technologically advanced products for COPD patients in Europe.

Key Players:

Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Glenmark, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., 3M, Sensirion AG Switzerland, AptarGroup, Inc., Cipla, Inc., and H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Product Metered Dose Inhalers Dry Powder Inhalers



Application Asthma COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease Others



High Prevalence of Asthma to Boost Digital Dose Inhalers Market

In 2021, the asthma segment held a significant share in the global digital dose inhalers market, driven by its high prevalence and multiple product launches. According to the WHO, asthma was a major non-communicable disease in 2019, affecting an estimated 262 million people worldwide and causing 455,000 deaths. In the U.S. alone, more than 26 million people suffer from asthma, with its incidence steadily rising across all demographics since the early 1980s.

The rise in the launch of digital inhalers for asthma is a key factor propelling the asthma segment. For example, in January 2017, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. received FDA approval for two of its products targeting adolescent and adult asthma patients. These products, namely AirDuo RespiClick and ArmonAir RespiClick, utilize Teva’s RespiClick breath-activated, multi-dose dry powder inhaler (mDPI) technology, which is also compatible with other approved medications from Teva’s respiratory inhaler product portfolio.

Key Developments:

In March 2022 , the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the approval for the first generic of Symbicort (budesonide and formoterol fumarate dihydrate) Inhalation Aerosol for the treatment of two common pulmonary health conditions to Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the approval for the first generic of Symbicort (budesonide and formoterol fumarate dihydrate) Inhalation Aerosol for the treatment of two common pulmonary health conditions to Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. In July 2019 , Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved “ProAir Digihaler” inhalation powder, the first and only digital inhaler with built-in sensors, which connects to a companion mobile application and provides inhaler use information to people with asthma and COPD. ProAir Digihaler is used for the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm in patients aged four years and older with reversible obstructive airway disease, and for the prevention of exercise-induced bronchospasm (EIB) in patients aged four years and older.

, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved “ProAir Digihaler” inhalation powder, the first and only digital inhaler with built-in sensors, which connects to a companion mobile application and provides inhaler use information to people with asthma and COPD. ProAir Digihaler is used for the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm in patients aged four years and older with reversible obstructive airway disease, and for the prevention of exercise-induced bronchospasm (EIB) in patients aged four years and older. In February 2019, 3M announced that it had completed the acquisition of M*Modal’s technology business for a total enterprise value of US$1 Bn. M*Modal’s technology business provides cloud-based, conversational artificial intelligence (AI)-powered systems. This is likely to expand the capabilities of 3M’s Health Information Systems business.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases.

Growing geriatric population.

Technological advancements in inhaler devices.

Rising adoption of telehealth and digital health solutions.

Challenges:

High cost associated with digital dose inhalers.

Regulatory hurdles and compliance issues.

Limited awareness and accessibility in developing regions.

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Trends:

Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning for personalized treatment plans.

Development of portable and user-friendly digital inhaler devices.

Collaborations and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and technology firms.

Focus on data security and privacy in connected inhaler ecosystems.

Future Outlook:

The future of the digital dose inhalers market looks promising, with continued innovation and strategic collaborations driving market expansion. As healthcare systems worldwide increasingly prioritize patient-centered care and remote monitoring, digital inhaler technologies are expected to play a pivotal role in improving respiratory health outcomes globally.

Key Market Study Points:

Market dynamics analysis including drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

Comprehensive assessment of market segmentation across various parameters.

In-depth regional analysis highlighting growth prospects and market trends.

Competitive landscape profiling key players, their market strategies, and recent developments.

Evaluation of regulatory landscape and its impact on market growth.

