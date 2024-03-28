Active Packaging Market on Track to Surpass US$ 64 Billion by 2033, Fueled by Strong 9.49% CAGR and Key Market Influencers

The global active packaging market is on an upward trajectory, projected to reach a value of US$64.71 billion by 2033, with a steady CAGR of 9.49%. This growth is fueled by a confluence of factors that prioritize food safety, convenience, and extending shelf life.

Food & Beverage Industry Drives Demand

The active packaging market thrives on its extensive use in the food and beverage industry. These solutions remove unwanted fluids from packaged goods, significantly extending their shelf life and reducing spoilage.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Comprehensive Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15963

Urbanization Fuels On-the-Go Consumption

The growing urban population with busy lifestyles is a key driver. The demand for convenient and ready-to-eat food products is perfectly complemented by active packaging solutions that maintain freshness and safety.

Freshness Guaranteed: A Win for Consumers and Retailers

Active packaging offers a multitude of benefits. It helps maintain freshness in processed and cut fruits and vegetables, which tend to release gasses within the package. This not only enhances food quality for consumers but also reduces waste for retailers.

Healthcare Industry Embraces Active Packaging

The expanding geriatric population suffering from chronic illnesses is driving the use of active packaging in the healthcare sector. Manufacturers are increasingly utilizing these solutions for packaging over-the-counter medications, with regulations mandating detailed information on the packaging itself.

Looking Ahead: A Bright Future

The active packaging market is poised for continued growth, fueled by the rising demand for convenient and safe food options, along with stricter regulations in the healthcare industry. As consumers and manufacturers alike prioritize freshness and safety, active packaging is well-positioned to become the standard for a wide range of products.

Competitive Landscape in the Active Packaging Market

The manufacturers in the active packaging market are entering into strategic partnerships and collaborations with other prominent players in the industry. They are rigorously investing in research and development activities to strengthen their foothold and widen their base of active packaging solutions. The market is estimated to stir up through the forecast period, owing to the innovative attempts in technology for advanced packaging made by biggies.

Smartrac N.V., BASF SE, Thin Film Electronics ASA, Stora Enso, and International Paper are some of the key players proliferating in the market.

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Amcor PLC made an investment to expand its medical thermoforming packaging capabilities in its healthcare packaging factory located in Sligo, Ireland. The investment is of multiMn dollars that would support Amcors expanding sterile packaging business and refer clients in North America and Europe for accessing another location with all-inclusive healthcare options.

made an investment to expand its medical thermoforming packaging capabilities in its healthcare packaging factory located in Sligo, Ireland. The investment is of multiMn dollars that would support Amcors expanding and refer clients in North America and Europe for accessing another location with options. In May 2022, Avery Dennison made an announcement about its strategic alliance with WIliot, a provider of digital ID technologies. This alliance is to scale the Internet of Things with the inclusion of atma.io as the design, development, and production of Wiliot tags, which will make a significant contribution to the development of interconnected and fully intelligent IoT.

Purchase Now to Access Segment-specific Information and uncover Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15963

Key Segments in the Active Packaging Market

By Type:

Oxygen Scavenger

Shelf-life sensing

Time Temperature Indicator

Moisture Absorber

Others

By Application:

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube