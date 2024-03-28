Pressure-mounted Baby Gates Market Size (Value and Volume), Future Potential Of Industry 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — The global pressure-mounted baby gate market reached an estimated USD 187.5 million in 2022. Transparency Market Research predicts a promising trajectory, with the market anticipated to reach USD 303.0 million by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=72637

Market Size and Growth

The growth can be attributed to several factors:

Rising Number of Working Parents: With more parents employed, the need for childproofing solutions like pressure-mounted gates increases.

With more parents employed, the need for childproofing solutions like pressure-mounted gates increases. Expanding Daycare Facilities: Daycares and playschools require baby gates to ensure child safety, boosting market demand.

Daycares and playschools require baby gates to ensure child safety, boosting market demand. Convenience and Affordability: Pressure-mounted gates offer an easy-to-install and budget-friendly option compared to hardware-mounted varieties.

Market Segmentation

The pressure-mounted baby gate market can be segmented by:

Service Type: Installation, maintenance, and rental services.

Installation, maintenance, and rental services. Sourcing Type: Online stores, specialty stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets.

Online stores, specialty stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. Application: Homes, daycares, playschools, restaurants, and other child-occupied spaces.

Regional Analysis

North America and Europe are expected to hold dominant positions due to high safety awareness and disposable income. The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness significant growth due to a rising birth rate and increasing urbanization.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Drivers:

Growing focus on child safety

Increasing number of working parents

Expanding daycare facilities

Rising disposable income

Challenges:

Concerns regarding effectiveness for highly active toddlers

Potential damage to walls from pressure mounting

Competition from hardware-mounted gates

Market Trends

Innovation: Manufacturers are introducing features like self-closing mechanisms, one-handed opening, and aesthetically pleasing designs.

Manufacturers are introducing features like self-closing mechanisms, one-handed opening, and aesthetically pleasing designs. Online Sales: E-commerce platforms are becoming a preferred channel for purchasing baby gates due to convenience and wider selection.

Future Outlook

The pressure-mounted baby gate market is expected to maintain a positive growth trajectory. Rising safety concerns, coupled with product innovation and increasing online accessibility, will likely propel market expansion in the coming years.

Key Market Study Points

Market size and growth rate

Key market segments and their growth potential

Geographical distribution and regional dominance

Drivers and challenges impacting the market

Emerging trends and technological advancements

Competitive landscape and key players

Competitive Landscape

The market is fragmented with several players, both established and emerging. Some prominent names include:

Summer Infant, Inc.

Evenflo Company, Inc.

Munchkin, Inc.

Joovy

Regalo International LLC

Recent Developments

Manufacturers are focusing on developing gates that are easier to install and remove, with minimal damage to walls.

There’s a growing emphasis on eco-friendly materials and sustainable manufacturing practices.

Buy this Premium Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=72637<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube