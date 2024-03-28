Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market is Expected to Gain Popularity Across the Globe by 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — The Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) Treatment Market encompasses a range of pharmaceuticals, therapies, and lifestyle interventions aimed at managing the symptoms associated with PMS, a common condition affecting women of reproductive age. PMS refers to a combination of physical, emotional, and behavioral symptoms that occur in the days or weeks leading up to menstruation. These symptoms can vary widely in severity and duration among affected individuals, impacting their quality of life and daily functioning. The market includes over-the-counter (OTC) remedies, prescription medications, dietary supplements, alternative therapies, and counseling services tailored to address the diverse needs of women experiencing PMS.

Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 1.9 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period, 2022-2031

The significant players operating in the global Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment market are- Allergan (AbbVie, Inc.), Bayer AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Johnson & Johnson, Lilly, Mylan N.V. (Viatris Inc.), Pfizer, Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Drivers:

High Prevalence of PMS: Premenstrual Syndrome affects a significant proportion of women globally, with estimates suggesting that up to 80% of women experience some degree of PMS symptoms during their reproductive years. The widespread prevalence of PMS underscores the need for accessible and effective treatment options to address women’s diverse symptomatology and improve their overall menstrual health. Increasing Awareness and Diagnosis: Greater awareness of PMS among healthcare providers and the general public has contributed to higher rates of diagnosis and treatment-seeking behavior among affected individuals. Healthcare professionals are increasingly recognizing the impact of PMS on women’s health and well-being, leading to improved access to appropriate care and support services. Advancements in Treatment Modalities: The Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market has witnessed advancements in pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatment modalities aimed at targeting specific PMS symptoms. These include selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), hormonal therapies, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), dietary supplements (e.g., calcium, magnesium), lifestyle modifications, and complementary and alternative therapies (e.g., acupuncture, yoga, cognitive-behavioral therapy). Consumer Demand for Symptom Relief: Women experiencing moderate to severe PMS symptoms often seek effective treatment options to alleviate discomfort, mood disturbances, and functional impairment associated with the condition. The demand for PMS treatment is driven by women’s desire to improve their quality of life, maintain productivity, and manage the emotional and physical challenges of menstruation more effectively.

Recent Developments:

Novel Pharmacological Therapies: Pharmaceutical companies are exploring novel drug candidates and formulations targeting specific neurotransmitter systems, hormonal pathways, and inflammatory processes implicated in PMS pathophysiology. These include new formulations of existing medications, as well as investigational drugs with potential disease-modifying effects on PMS symptoms. Digital Health Solutions: The integration of digital health technologies, mobile applications, and wearable devices into PMS management offers opportunities for symptom tracking, self-management strategies, and personalized interventions tailored to women’s individual symptom profiles and treatment preferences. Patient-Centered Care Models: Healthcare providers are adopting patient-centered care models that prioritize women’s preferences, values, and treatment goals in PMS management. Shared decision-making approaches empower women to actively participate in their care plans, explore treatment options, and monitor symptom progression over time. Holistic Wellness Approaches: Holistic wellness approaches, such as integrative medicine, mind-body therapies, and nutritional counseling, are gaining traction in PMS treatment. These approaches emphasize lifestyle modifications, stress reduction techniques, and holistic interventions that address the underlying factors contributing to PMS symptomatology.

Market Segmentation –

Drug Type Antidepressants Diuretics Pain Relievers Oral Contraceptives & Ovarian Suppression Agents Others

Distribution Channel Retail Pharmacies E-commerce Others



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

