Albumin (as Excipient) Market for Revealing Key Industry Trends and Future Growth Prospects 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Albumin, primarily derived from human serum or bovine plasma, is widely used as an excipient in pharmaceutical formulations due to its biocompatibility, biodegradability, and safety profile. As an excipient, albumin functions as a stabilizer, carrier, and solubilizer for various active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and biotherapeutics, enhancing their pharmacokinetic properties and therapeutic efficacy. The albumin market encompasses a range of products, including human serum albumin (HSA), bovine serum albumin (BSA), recombinant albumin, and albumin-based formulations used in drug development and manufacturing processes.

Albumin (as Excipient) market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 1.7 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, 2022-2031

The significant players operating in the global Albumin (as Excipient) market are- Albumedix Ltd., Albumin Therapeutics, LLC (Albumin Bioscience), Biotest AG, CSL Behring (CSL), Grifols, S.A, HiMedia Laboratories, InVitria, Medxbio Pte Ltd., Octapharma AG, RayBiotech, Inc., SeraCare Life Sciences, Sigma-Aldrich Co. (Merck KGaA) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Shire).

Key Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals: The growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and recombinant proteins, has led to a corresponding increase in the use of albumin as an excipient in their formulation. Albumin stabilizes protein-based drugs, prevents aggregation, and extends their shelf life, thereby facilitating the development and commercialization of biologics. Rising Drug Formulation Complexity: Pharmaceutical formulations are becoming increasingly complex, requiring excipients with diverse functionalities to overcome formulation challenges and improve drug delivery performance. Albumin’s ability to enhance solubility, bioavailability, and stability of poorly soluble drugs makes it a preferred excipient for formulating challenging drug candidates, including lipophilic compounds and biologics. Advancements in Drug Delivery Systems: The development of novel drug delivery systems, such as nanoparticle-based carriers, liposomes, and microspheres, has created opportunities for the use of albumin as a versatile excipient. Albumin nanoparticles and conjugates offer controlled drug release, targeted delivery, and improved therapeutic outcomes, particularly in cancer therapy and personalized medicine. Regulatory Support for Albumin Use: Regulatory agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have established guidelines and standards for the use of albumin as an excipient in pharmaceutical formulations. The approval of albumin-based products and the inclusion of albumin in drug master files (DMFs) facilitate its regulatory compliance and adoption by pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Recent Developments:

Development of Recombinant Albumin: Biotechnology companies are investing in the development of recombinant albumin produced through genetic engineering techniques. Recombinant albumin offers advantages such as consistent quality, reduced risk of contamination, and ethical concerns associated with animal-derived albumin, thereby expanding its applications in pharmaceutical formulations. Innovative Albumin Formulations: Pharmaceutical companies are innovating albumin-based formulations with enhanced functionalities and tailored properties for specific drug delivery applications. These include albumin conjugates, albumin-coated nanoparticles, and albumin-based hydrogels designed to optimize drug solubility, stability, and targeting in the body. Expanding Applications in Personalized Medicine: The emergence of personalized medicine approaches, including pharmacogenomics and targeted therapies, has led to the exploration of albumin-based carriers for delivering individualized drug treatments. Albumin nanoparticles and drug-albumin conjugates enable precise drug delivery to target tissues or cells, improving therapeutic efficacy and minimizing off-target effects. Collaborative Research Initiatives: Academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and research organizations are collaborating to explore novel applications of albumin as an excipient in drug delivery and formulation technologies. Collaborative research efforts focus on optimizing albumin-based carriers, characterizing their physicochemical properties, and evaluating their performance in preclinical and clinical studies.

Market Segmentation –

Product Type Human Serum Albumin Recombinant Albumin

Application Human Serum Albumin Drug Formulation Drug Delivery Vaccines Medical Device Coating Culture Medium & Stabilizer Diagnostics In Vitro Fertilization Recombinant Albumin Drug Formulation Drug Delivery Vaccines Medical Device Coating Culture Medium & Stabilizer Diagnostics In Vitro Fertilization

End-user Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry Research Institutes Others



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Albumin (as Excipient) Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Albumin (as Excipient) Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Albumin (as Excipient) industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

