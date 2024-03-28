Primary Immunodeficiency Market Growth Analysis Along With Research Report 2028

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Primary immunodeficiency disorders (PIDs) comprise a group of inherited disorders characterized by defects in the immune system’s ability to fight off infections. These disorders affect various components of the immune system, including B cells, T cells, natural killer cells, and phagocytes. The Primary Immunodeficiency Market involves the diagnosis, treatment, and management of these rare genetic disorders, aiming to improve patients’ immune function and quality of life.

Primary Immunodeficiency market is estimated to attain a valuation of ~US$ 9.9 Bn by the end of 2028, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, 2020-2028

The significant players operating in the global Primary Immunodeficiency market are- Shire plc, CSL Behring, Kedrion Biopharma Inc, Grifols, S.A, Octapharma

Key Drivers:

Advancements in Genetic Testing: The availability of advanced genetic testing techniques, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), has facilitated the identification of genetic mutations underlying primary immunodeficiency disorders. Genetic testing plays a crucial role in the early diagnosis, classification, and personalized management of PIDs, enabling targeted interventions and family counseling. Increasing Disease Awareness: Efforts by patient advocacy groups, healthcare organizations, and medical societies to raise awareness about primary immunodeficiency disorders have led to improved disease recognition and diagnosis. Educational initiatives, awareness campaigns, and screening programs aim to identify undiagnosed individuals with PIDs, reducing diagnostic delays and improving patient outcomes. Growing Pipeline of Therapeutic Agents: The expanding pipeline of therapeutic agents targeting specific immune deficiencies holds promise for improving treatment options and outcomes in patients with PIDs. Biologic therapies, including immunoglobulin replacement therapy, enzyme replacement therapy, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, and gene therapy, offer potential disease-modifying benefits and symptom relief in various primary immunodeficiency disorders. Emergence of Personalized Medicine: The shift towards personalized medicine approaches in healthcare, driven by advances in genomics and precision medicine, is transforming the management of primary immunodeficiency disorders. Tailored treatment strategies based on individual patient characteristics, genetic profiles, and immune function assessments optimize therapeutic outcomes and minimize adverse effects in patients with PIDs.

Recent Developments:

Gene Therapy Advances: Recent advancements in gene therapy techniques, including gene editing technologies like CRISPR-Cas9, hold promise for the development of curative treatments for certain primary immunodeficiency disorders. Clinical trials investigating gene therapy approaches for disorders such as severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) and X-linked agammaglobulinemia (XLA) have shown encouraging results, paving the way for potential regulatory approvals and commercialization. Novel Immunomodulatory Agents: The discovery and development of novel immunomodulatory agents targeting specific pathways involved in immune dysregulation offer new therapeutic options for patients with primary immunodeficiency disorders. Biologic agents targeting cytokines, signaling molecules, and immune checkpoints aim to restore immune homeostasis and enhance immune responses in individuals with impaired immunity. Expanded Access to Therapeutic Options: Efforts to improve access to therapeutic options for patients with primary immunodeficiency disorders include expanded insurance coverage, reimbursement policies, and patient assistance programs. Pharmaceutical companies, advocacy organizations, and healthcare providers collaborate to address barriers to access and ensure that patients receive timely and appropriate treatment interventions. Advances in Immunoglobulin Therapy: Immunoglobulin replacement therapy remains a cornerstone of treatment for many primary immunodeficiency disorders, with ongoing efforts to enhance product safety, efficacy, and convenience. Innovations in immunoglobulin formulations, such as subcutaneous administration, extended half-life products, and rapid infusion protocols, aim to improve patient convenience, compliance, and quality of life.

Market Segmentation –

Type Antibody Deficiency Agammaglobulinaemia Common Variable Immune Deficiency Selective IgA Deficiency IgG Subclass Deficiency Others

Cellular Deficiency Ataxia Telangiectasia Hyper IgM Syndromes Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome DiGeorge Syndrome Others

Innate Immune Complement Deficiencies Hyper IgE Syndrome Others

End User Immunoglobuline Replacement Therapy

Antibiotic Therapy

Stem Cell and Gene Therapy

Others (Vaccines, Nutritional Supplements, and Others)

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Primary Immunodeficiency Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

