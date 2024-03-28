Parenteral Nutrition Market Size (New Research) Report Reveals the Latest Trends and Growth Opportunities 2027

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Parenteral nutrition, also known as intravenous feeding or total parenteral nutrition (TPN), is a method of delivering essential nutrients directly into the bloodstream when oral or enteral feeding is not feasible or sufficient. The Parenteral Nutrition Market encompasses the products, solutions, and equipment used in the preparation and administration of parenteral nutrition therapy. It plays a crucial role in providing nutrition to patients who are unable to eat or absorb nutrients through the gastrointestinal tract due to conditions such as severe illness, gastrointestinal disorders, or surgery.

Parenteral Nutrition market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 5.6 Bn by the end of 2018, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, 2019-2027

The significant players operating in the global Parenteral Nutrition market are- Baxter International, Inc., Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Vifor Pharma Management Ltd., Grifols, S.A., Fresenius Kabi AG, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Pfizer Inc., and Allergan plc.

Key Drivers:

Growing Disease Burden: The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, and organ failure, contributes to the demand for parenteral nutrition. These conditions can impair nutrient absorption or increase nutrient requirements, necessitating the use of parenteral nutrition to maintain adequate nutrition and support patient recovery. Aging Population: The increasing geriatric population worldwide is prone to age-related conditions, comorbidities, and functional impairments that may necessitate parenteral nutrition therapy. Older adults may experience difficulty swallowing, malnutrition, or complications from medical treatments, making parenteral nutrition a vital component of their healthcare management. Advancements in Medical Technology: Technological advancements in parenteral nutrition formulations, infusion devices, and delivery systems have improved the safety, efficacy, and convenience of parenteral nutrition therapy. Innovations in sterile compounding, infusion pump technology, and nutritional monitoring allow for customized treatment regimens tailored to individual patient needs. Rising Prevalence of Malnutrition: Malnutrition is a common problem among hospitalized patients, particularly those with chronic illnesses or undergoing medical treatments. Parenteral nutrition provides a means of delivering essential nutrients directly into the bloodstream, bypassing the gastrointestinal tract and ensuring adequate nutrition for patients at risk of or experiencing malnutrition.

Recent Developments:

Nutritional Formulation Advancements: Manufacturers are developing advanced parenteral nutrition formulations with optimized nutrient profiles, reduced osmolarity, and enhanced stability to meet the diverse nutritional needs of patients. These formulations may include specialized amino acid blends, lipid emulsions with omega-3 fatty acids, and micronutrient-enriched solutions to support immune function and tissue repair. Infusion Pump Innovations: Infusion pump manufacturers are introducing innovative features such as smart infusion technology, wireless connectivity, and integrated safety mechanisms to enhance the delivery accuracy, reliability, and user-friendliness of parenteral nutrition administration. Smart pumps with customizable infusion protocols and dose error reduction software help prevent medication errors and improve patient safety. Sterile Compounding Standards: Regulatory agencies and professional organizations are implementing stringent guidelines and standards for sterile compounding of parenteral nutrition solutions to ensure product quality, safety, and sterility. Compliance with compounding standards, such as USP <797> and <800>, helps mitigate the risks of contamination, microbial growth, and medication errors associated with parenteral nutrition compounding. Nutritional Monitoring Technologies: Advances in nutritional monitoring technologies, such as point-of-care testing devices, biomarker assays, and remote monitoring platforms, enable real-time assessment of patients’ nutritional status and response to parenteral nutrition therapy. These tools facilitate early detection of nutritional deficiencies, adjustment of treatment regimens, and optimization of patient outcomes.

Market Segmentation –

Type Carbohydrates Parenteral Lipid Emulsions Single Dose Amino Acid Solutions Trace Elements, Electrolytes & Minerals Vitamins

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Parenteral Nutrition Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Parenteral Nutrition Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Parenteral Nutrition industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

