Global Intravascular Imaging Market Poised for Steady Growth, Reaching Over US$ 656.29 Million by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.4%

The global intravascular imaging market is expected to reach a value of more than US$ 656.29 million by 2033, indicating that it will continue to grow. Based on industry estimates, this upswing implies a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4%, expanding upon an estimated market size of US$ 387.8 million in 2023.

For the diagnosis and management of cardiovascular disease, intravascular imaging is essential. These sophisticated imaging methods give medical professionals a thorough understanding of the blood vessel inside, enabling them to:

Diagnose blockages and abnormalities in coronary arteries.

Guide minimally invasive procedures like stent placement.

Monitor treatment effectiveness.

Market Growth Driven by Multiple Factors:

Several key trends are propelling the intravascular imaging market forward:

Rising Cardiovascular Disease Rates: The increasing prevalence of conditions like deep vein thrombosis and coronary artery disease is driving the demand for accurate diagnostic tools.

The increasing prevalence of conditions like deep vein thrombosis and coronary artery disease is driving the demand for accurate diagnostic tools. Improved Image Quality: Advancements in imaging technology are leading to the development of intravascular imaging systems with superior image resolution and clarity.

Advancements in imaging technology are leading to the development of intravascular imaging systems with superior image resolution and clarity. Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures: The minimally invasive nature of intravascular imaging techniques is fostering their adoption in clinical settings.

The minimally invasive nature of intravascular imaging techniques is fostering their adoption in clinical settings. Focus on Enhanced Patient Care: Intravascular imaging empowers physicians to make more informed decisions, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

In an effort to cut healthcare expenses, physician offices and institutions are driving up demand for intravascular imaging. The need for cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and downsizing has contributed to the growing use of intravascular imaging systems.

It is anticipated that firms will continue to push the boundaries of technology in their diagnostic equipment manufacturing, driving intravascular imaging sales and expanding the intravascular imaging market share. Globally increasing rates of heart disease with coronary occlusion, deep vein thrombosis, and other illnesses are predicted to drive up patient traffic in diagnostic centers and propel the growth of the intravascular imaging market.

Key Takeaways:

The United States is predicted to reach US$ 700 million by 2033.

The United States is predicted to increase at a 5.6 % annual rate.

annual rate. The intravascular imaging market in the United Kingdom is expected to reach US$400 million by the end of the forecast period.

China’s intravascular imaging industry is anticipated to be worthUS$850 million.

The intravascular imaging market in Japan is expected to develop significantly, reaching US$ 700 million by 2033.

“Due to the increased effectiveness of intravascular imaging methods for the diagnosis of blood vessel disease, broad adoption of intravascular imaging is expected to significantly increase the popularity of intravascular imaging while accelerating intravascular imaging revenue growth,” says an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape:

In order to boost their chances of making sales abroad, the top companies in the intravascular imaging market are working to expand the reach of their products. Interregional and international market companies working together, merging and acquiring, and forming partnerships are also anticipated to encourage the growth of the intravascular imaging market share.

Some of the top key players in the intravascular imaging market include Acqiris, NIDEK CO. LTD., AGFA Healthcare, Aculight Carl Zeiss AG, Heidelberg Engineering Inc., Optopol, Sonostar Technologies Co.Ltd., OPKO Health, AlazarTech and others.

Siemens Healthineers implemented Luminos Impulse in September 2021, a fluoroscopy technology with an innovative layout and features shared by high-end fluoroscopy systems such as a seamless imaging chain, complete dose optimization, cybersecurity features, and detector-sharing capabilities for radiography.

Siemens Healthineers unveiled Somatom X.ceed in May 2021, a unique high-resolution, rapid speeds CT (computed tomography) scanner designed specifically for extremely demanding clinical applications where time and precision are critical.

Avinger Inc. announced the entire business launch of their TigereyeTM image-guided chronic total occlusion (CTO) crossing system in January 2021.

Segmentation Analysis of the intravascular imaging Market

By Product Type:

Instruments

Software

By Modality:

Handheld

Trolley Mounted

By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Long Term Care Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa

