Global Hemostasis Testing Systems Market is forecasted to experience notable advancement, with a projected value of US$ 3,666 Million by 2033

The global hemostasis testing systems market size value is likely to jump from US$ 2,149.3 million in 2023 to US$ 3,666 million by 2033. This is expected to be driven by a steady CAGR of 5.5% in the hemostasis testing systems market over the next decade.

The market is driven by the increasing advancements in the product to report accurate results for the very first time. In terms of technology, regions like North America and Europe have early access to advanced technologies. For instance, Diagnostica Stago decided to launch the Max Generation analyzers in the United States market in 2023.

According to Stago, the pre-analytical module ascertains pre-analytical sample integrity, with checks for hemolysis, proper fill volumes, lipemia, and icterus, before testing sans the need for extra reagents, cuvettes, or plasma. These hemostasis systems empower laboratorians to report precise results with certainty. These results can then be used for immunoturbidimetric, clot-based, and colorimetric test methodologies.

Increasing FDA approvals for new hemostasis systems is expected to advance the market growth. Leading players are developing next-gen systems to enhance diagnostic capabilities. These new inventions cover the wide range of indications of the POC hemostasis analyzer.

“Key players are focusing on procuring FDA approvals for new hemostasis systems. By zeroing in on developing advanced products and bolstering the diagnostic capabilities of hemostasis testing systems, providers of hemostasis testing systems are expected to gain greater revenue from this market,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Hemostasis Testing Systems Market Report:

In 2022, the hemostasis testing systems industry generated a market value of US$ 2,059.6 million.

The United States led the North America market and gained a market share of 27.2% in the global market.

Europe captured a market value of 23.5% in 2022 in the global market. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to attain a 3.6% market share in 2023.

Asian countries like China and India are projected to expand at CAGRs of 6.2% and 5% over the forecast period.

The Australia market is projected to thrive at a CAGR of 3.4% over the assessment period.

Hemophilia is expected to attain a market value of around 48.3% in 2023.

Diagnostic laboratories are a significant end-user of hemostasis testing systems, gaining a market share of about 59.6% in 2023.

Competitive Landscape:

Key firms can be seen leveraging cutting-edge technologies for gene, cell, and protein analysis. In tandem with this, players can be seen constantly developing their service and product portfolio, with AI-backed applications and digital offerings. Companies are providing a diverse range of services and solutions to improve the healthcare providers’ capacity to offer high-quality, effective care to patients.

Key Developments Taking Place in the Hemostasis Testing Systems Market:

Werfen gained FDA approval for the GEM Hemochron 100 entire blood hemostasis system (510(k)) in January 2022. The GEM Hemochron 100 system deploys a top Hemochron technology to expedite the delivery process, and provide information for patient management and enhancing workflow at POC. A prominent European country and the United States are presently utilizing the GEM Hemochron 100 system.

A Phase ½ open-label study led by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. exposed the updated results in May 2022. The results indicated that valoctocogene roxaparvovec, which is a trial gene therapy treatment for hemophilia A in adults.

Sanofi introduced a hemophilia duo for patients in July 2022. Fitusiran and effanesoctocog alfa are blood disorder treatments for Sanofi that are expanding their way to regulator categories.

Key Players in the Hemostasis Testing Systems Industry:

Werfen

Medtronic

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Haemonetics Corporation

Roche Diagnostics Limited

Sysmex

Abbott Laboratories

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Grifols, S.A.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Sanofi

GeTein BioMedical

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Hemostasis Testing Systems Market Report:

By Application Type:

Hemophilia

Von Willerbrand Disease

Acquired Bleeding Disease

By End Use:

Hospitals

Academic Institutions

Hemostasis Testing Systems

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

